Cadbury warns customers of Easter scam circulating online

CADBURY HAS warned the public about a scam which is circulating claiming to offer a free Easter chocolate basket to customers.

A WhatsApp message containing a link offering the basket has been circulating, prompting the company to urge consumers not to interact with it. The message encourages people to 'Join the Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt' with the offer of up to 5,000 free gifts.

The website has a .ru address, suggesting that it is being hosted in Russia.

"We've been made aware of circulating social media claiming to offer consumers a free Easter Chocolate basket," a tweet from Cadbury read.

"We can confirm this hasn't been generated by us & we urge consumers not to interact. Your security is our priority & we're currently working to resolve this."

In the UK, Merseyside Police has also issued a public warning about the scam, urging people to avoid clicking on the link contained in the message as it was an attempt to "gain access to your personal details".

Cybersecurity experts have reported a notable increase in this type of scam in the last two years, with criminals using the uncertainty of the pandemic to try to scam people by posing as government departments, the NHS and delivery services – sending emails and text messages claiming to be related to the vaccine rollout, contact tracing and parcel deliveries during lockdown.

According to Action Fraud, who are based at the City of London Police:

"Cyber criminals use fake messages as bait to lure you into clicking on the links within their scam email or text message, or to give away sensitive information (such as bank details).

"These messages may look like the real thing but are malicious. Once clicked, you may be sent to a dodgy website which could download viruses onto your computer, or steal your passwords."

Action Fraud said people should 'take a moment' to think before entering personal information onto a website.

Security experts also warn that if an offer sounds too good to be true, it often is.