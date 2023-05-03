Calls for garda Animal Crime Unit after two horses die in separate incidents in Dublin

ANIMAL rights groups have called for the establishment of a dedicated Animal Crime Unit within An Garda Síochána during a meeting with TDs and Senators at Dáil Éireann.

Today's meeting came in the wake of the deaths of two horses in as many days on Dublin's roads in separate incidents.

According to the My Lovely Horse Rescue (MLHR) charity, they used the Dáil meeting to call for 'the creation of a pilot scheme for a dedicated Animal Crime Unit within An Garda Síochána'.

"A scheme starting with two gardaí focusing on Animal cruelty prosecutions. This is well overdue," added the charity.

Horse collapsed

On Monday, MLHR revealed how a horse had collapsed in the Smithfield area of Dublin.

The animal, which had been used to draw a tourist carriage, was later put to sleep by a vet.

According to the Irish Independent, gardái are investigating the incident.

While MLHR says it supports horse-drawn carriage owners who look after their animals, it is calling for greater regulation of vehicles and owners to ensure the welfare of horses.

HORSE COLLAPSED DUBLIN CITY CENTRE. @gardainfo Gardaí, vet and owner along with locals are with the horse now.

Roads are blocked in the Smithfield area. An MLHR Animal Welfare representative arrived on the scene to offer HELP. Update later 💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/k8Iwmln60K — My Lovely Horse Rescue (@MyLovelyHorseR) May 1, 2023

"We are extremely worried about those who are using horses in poor condition to pull carriages that are not fit for the road," MLHR said in a social media post.

"It is a huge problem especially coming to the summer and affects the decent carriage drivers trying to make a living.

"Something needs to be done."

Owner search

Meanwhile, a horse died after an incident involving a stationary car in the Cloverhill Road area of Dublin on Tuesday.

The DSPCA were called to the scene but unfortunately the animal was not microchipped.

The charity and An Garda Síochána are currently attempting to track down the horse's owner.

Anyone with information is urged to contact either the charity on [email protected] or their local Garda station.