Cannabis, ecstasy and magic mushrooms worth €150k seized
Cannabis, ecstasy and magic mushrooms worth €150k seized

DRUGS worth in excess of €150,000 were seized by Gardaí following a search of a property in Cork city.

The search, which took place yesterday, was undertaken as part of an ongoing operation of the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit based at Anglesea Street Garda Station.

Officers searched the premises in Griffin Street, where they found Cannabis worth €128,000 as well as quantities of Cannabis Resin, Ecstasy and Magic Mushrooms.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested and is currently being held at a Garda Station in Cork City.

During a follow up operation, a premises on Gould Street, Cork City was also searched under warrant and a further quantity of cannabis valued at approximately €30,000 was seized.

All of the suspected drugs seized will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

The investigation is ongoing.

