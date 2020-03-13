Cheltenham Festival 2020: Ladies Day Fashion meets the Coronavirus
As Day 4 begins, Cheltenham Racecourse have put several precautions in place to combat the virus, but some racegoers have taken it into their own hands.

Ladies Day at Cheltenham is famous for its glitz and glam, but one racegoer especially turned heads with her glamorous outfit which combines the usual Cheltenham Ladies day attire with an anti-Corona virus face mask.

Despite numerous British sporting bodies including, the English Premier League, announcing their decisions to suspend sporting events in an effort to lessen the spread of the Coronavirus, Cheltenham continues to attract huge crowds as we enter the fourth and final day of the event.

One way in which to help lessen the spread of the virus is by wearing a face mask – although usual face masks do not look quite as glamorous as the one worn by the lady here.

Day 4 Begins

As day 4 of the festival begins, Barry Geraghty goes into the final day as the jockey with the most race wins (4) with Paul Townsend (2) and Davy Russell (2) the join second must successfully jockeys. The bookies see this battle as over with Geraghty now a massive favourite to end the festival as the top jockey. He only has two rides left on Friday (A Wave of the Sea, Saint Roi) but both of these rides offer Geraghty a good chance of adding to his total wins.

The top trainer coming into day 4 is Gordon Elliott with six wins. Nicky Henderson trails Elliott with four wins and the bookmakers are heavily in favour for Elliott to end the week as the festival’s top trainer.

You can find the best betting sites as well as exclusive Cheltenham betting odds at BettingOnline. Cheltenham betting is expected to be large today given the likelihood we may not see much racing again for a while.

Gold Cup Tips and Expectations

The Guardian’s Cheltenham reporter Greg Wood says that it is likely that the majority of today’s Gold Cup betting will be placed on Willie Mullins’ Al Baum Photo to take victory for the second year in-a-row. Al Baum Photo’s build up to the race has been identical to last year and Mullins will be hoping that the comparisons last until the end of Friday.

Delta Work, owned by Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O’Leary is likely to give Al Baum Photo a run for its money. O’Leary himself has not been able to attend the festival this year due to work related issues regarding the Coronavirus.

Fans of racing should take note, this could be the final day of racing for some time to come given the Coronavirus pandemic that is spreading across the world.

