News

China pulled Premier League coverage last weekend in support for Russia in ongoing conflict

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 06: The players of Manchester City wear jackets with a message of support for Ukraine prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on March 06, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

CHINA sided with Russia in the ongoing conflict by not showing coverage of the English Premier League last weekend in China. 

According to the Athletic's report, Chinese broadcaster iQIYI would not air any Premier League matches between March 5 and 7 and that was the case with Everton and Tottenham the last game to be played tonight.

The Premier League is often known for his gestures for (Black Lives Matter), and (LGTQ issues) and in recent weeks has shown support for Ukraine.

Last weekend English's top flight came together in acts of solidarity, minutes silences ahead of kick-off and captains wearing Ukraine armbands were all performed.

China's rights holders for the Premier League have now chosen the side of Vladamir Putin and have refused to condemn the invasion of Ukraine. according to the BBC.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping's desire to wade out the U.S as the world number one superpower is a major driving factor in the relationship.

The Premier League terminated a lucrative broadcasting contract with streaming service PPTV in China in 2020 after it reportedly failed to make a £160 million payment due as the pandemic hit.

In 2019, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV dropped an Arsenal v Manchester City match from its programme after Gunners midfielder Mesut Ozil expressed support for mainly Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said that the Premier League would be looking at reviewing or terminating broadcast contracts with the Russian's for the invasion.

The league is looking at ending its contracts with Russian partners, saying: "We are looking at them [the contracts] very closely in terms of suspension or termination, given the current circumstances."

