Christy Moore releases spoken word tribute to President Michael D Higgins

CHRISTY MOORE has released a spoken word tribute to President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins.

The folk singer has recorded Music to Our Ears, a poem written by written by Johnny Broderick and produced by Gavin Murphy, which celebrates Mr Higgins presidency and his impact on the people of Ireland.

First elected to the role in 2011, President Higgins will complete his second and final term this November.

The emotive poem describes him as “the lyric of the verse, the melody of the song, the north star of the night sky when our compass is pointing wrong”.

It also praises him for his “core values” of “truth, honesty and decorum”.

The final lines state: “Statesmanlike and diplomatic, charismatic without fears.

“You are a national treasure treasured, you have been music to our ears."

A music video released this week, which shares Moore’s recording, is set against footage capuring the painting of a 10-foot-tall portrait of Mr Higgins by the Dublin street artist ACHES.