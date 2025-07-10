Christy Moore releases spoken word tribute to President Michael D Higgins
News

Christy Moore releases spoken word tribute to President Michael D Higgins

CHRISTY MOORE has released a spoken word tribute to President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins.

The folk singer has recorded Music to Our Ears, a poem written by written by Johnny Broderick and produced by Gavin Murphy, which celebrates Mr Higgins presidency and his impact on the people of Ireland.

First elected to the role in 2011, President Higgins will complete his second and final term this November.

The video features footage of street artist Ashes creating an image of President Michael D Higgins

The emotive poem describes him as “the lyric of the verse, the melody of the song, the north star of the night sky when our compass is pointing wrong”.

ACHES creates a 10-foot painting of the president in the footage

It also praises him for his “core values” of “truth, honesty and decorum”.

The final lines state: “Statesmanlike and diplomatic, charismatic without fears.

“You are a national treasure treasured, you have been music to our ears."

A music video released this week, which shares Moore’s recording, is set against footage capuring the painting of a 10-foot-tall portrait of Mr Higgins by the Dublin street artist ACHES.

Watch the video here...

See More: Aches, Christy Moore, Michael D Higgins, Tribute

Related
News 5 years ago

Incredible Dolores O'Riordan mural appears in her hometown of Limerick

By: Rachael O'Connor

News 1 hour ago

Mayor of Toronto visits Famine memorial during Dubin visit

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 hours ago

Appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist dies in Co. Laois collision

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 18 hours ago

Trump’s latest tariff threats renew fears for Irish exports

By: Mark Murphy

News 19 hours ago

Ireland’s humanitarian effort in Gaza set for delays

By: Mark Murphy

Sport 19 hours ago

Former All-Ireland captain Seán Doherty has died

By: Mark Murphy

Entertainment 1 day ago

Sisterhood and survival - Kelly Gough takes us backstage on London revival of Run Sister Run

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Man sentenced for killing friend in ‘alcohol-fuelled attack’

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Irish government to ease apartment standards to help combat housing crisis

By: Mark Murphy