Church of England distances itself from controversial decision on Irishwoman’s grave
News

Church of England distances itself from controversial decision on Irishwoman’s grave

Roger Casements Chairman Paddy Hoey with committee member Margaet Keane in 2017 (Pic Chris Egan)

THE Church of England has issued a statement distancing itself from a controversial decision banning the use of the Irish language on a gravestone in a Coventry diocese.

The move follows the news that an Irish family in Coventry have been refused the right to inscribe their mother’s gravestone in Gaelic, as a diocesan court ruled the use of the Irish language without a translation could be seen as a “political statement”.

Westmeath native Margaret Keane and her husband Bernard have been prominent figures among the Irish community in Coventry, particularly the GAA scene, for many years.

Mrs Keane was a long-servng committee member with the Roger Casements GAA Club, until her death in July 2018.

When Margaret passed away, her family wanted her heritage reflected on her gravestone with the inscription “In ar gcroithe go deo” which translates as “in our hearts forever”.

Advertisement

This request was rejected following a Consistory court case and ruling from the Chancellor of Coventry – much to the despair of the family.

Now, the Church of England has issued a statement - which was accompanied with an image of a Celtic cross inspired gravestone – distancing themselves from the decision.

“This decision does not reflect any national Church of England policy,” they state.

They have also opened up the possibility that the Keane family may appeal the decision made on their mother’s headstone.

“This was a judgment from the consistory court of the Diocese of Coventry,” the statement explains.

“Consistory court judgements may, with permission, be appealed to the Provincial Court of the Archbishop, in this case the Arches Court of Canterbury.”

They add: “The Irish language is an important part of the heritage of the Church of England. It was, after all, Irish speaking monks in Lindisfarne and beyond who played a central role in establishing the Church in what is now England.”

Advertisement

See More: Church Of England, Coventry, GAA, Margaret Keane, Roger Casements

Related

Church of England tells family Irish phrase on mum's gravestone must be translated as it is too 'political'
News 1 day ago

Church of England tells family Irish phrase on mum's gravestone must be translated as it is too 'political'

By: Jack Beresford

Sex should only be for married heterosexual couples, says Church of England
News 4 months ago

Sex should only be for married heterosexual couples, says Church of England

By: Harry Brent

‘WE ARE ALL MADE IN GOD’S IMAGE’ Bishops stand in solidarity against racism following death of George Floyd
News 8 hours ago

‘WE ARE ALL MADE IN GOD’S IMAGE’ Bishops stand in solidarity against racism following death of George Floyd

By: Mal Rogers

Latest

President of Ireland condemns 'military confrontation with peaceful protesters' in US
News 5 hours ago

President of Ireland condemns 'military confrontation with peaceful protesters' in US

By: Rachael O'Connor

Pope Francis condemns death of George Floyd and "sin" of racism, calls for peace in US
News 6 hours ago

Pope Francis condemns death of George Floyd and "sin" of racism, calls for peace in US

By: Rachael O'Connor

Ireland expected to enter Phase 2 as Covid-19 recovery rate at 91%
News 7 hours ago

Ireland expected to enter Phase 2 as Covid-19 recovery rate at 91%

By: Rachael O'Connor

A SONG IN HER HEART: The life and career of Mary Buckley Clarke
Life & Style 8 hours ago

A SONG IN HER HEART: The life and career of Mary Buckley Clarke

By: Michael J McDonagh

Normal People smashes RTÉ Player record to become most-watched show ever
Entertainment 9 hours ago

Normal People smashes RTÉ Player record to become most-watched show ever

By: Rachael O'Connor