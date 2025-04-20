Clare Council in Cliffs of Moher €8m land deal

CLARE County Council spent €8 million acquiring two plots of land near the Cliffs of Moher last year — despite ongoing planning and access issues — according to the latest report from the local government auditor.

The sites, considered "of special interest” due to their strategic location beside Ireland’s most visited natural attraction, were bought at what the auditor described as a price above prevailing market levels. However, the deal was backed by two independent valuations that accounted for the land’s long-term value to the local authority.

As part of the agreement, the council also covered the seller’s legal and professional costs, which exceeded €200,000.

While the transaction was carried out with external legal and financial advice, the auditor urged the council to address unresolved planning and right of way matters without delay.

In a formal reply included with the report, the council said the acquisition had been a long-standing goal, pursued over five decades. The chief executive described the purchase as a central pillar of the Cliffs of Moher Strategy 2040 — a development plan aimed at protecting the site while enhancing visitor experience.

The newly acquired land is intended to support new walking routes, improved infrastructure and environmental safeguards, according to the council, which said the move was essential for managing growing visitor numbers.

Officials said the purchase aligns with both local and national policies on tourism and heritage, and was completed in line with governance and financial best practice.

The Cliffs of Moher drew 1.3 million visitors in 2023, reinforcing their status as the country’s top natural attraction.