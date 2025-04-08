Europe experiences its hottest March on record, according to climate report
News

Europe experiences its hottest March on record, according to climate report

THE weather may have been enjoyable for some in recent weeks, though a new report from The EU Copernicus Climate Change Service has delivered a stark warning that last month was the second warmest global March on record.

The climate crisis continues apace as March also marked the 20th time in as many months that the average global surface air temperature was more than 1.5 degrees centigrade above the monthly pre-industrial level.

According to climate scientific consensus, an annual increase of this size or above has the potential for severe impact when it comes to extreme global weather events, such as the recent devastating spate of fires in California.

The average surface air temperature was 14.06C, which was 0.65 degrees above the 1991-2020 average for March. It was also 1.60 degrees above the pre-industrial level.

Within Europe, the average temperature over land was 6.03 degrees last month, which was 2.41 degrees above the 1991-2020 March monthly average, making it the warmest March in Europe currently on record.

The monthly Copernicus bulletin also showed contrasting rainfall extremes on the continent, with many areas experiencing both their driest March on record, and others their wettest. The record dates back 47 years.

Dryness for the UK and Ireland was higher than average, forming part of a large east-west band across Europe which extends south to the Black Sea, Greece and Turkey.

By contrast, much of southern Europe – particularly over the Iberian Peninsula – saw wetter-than-average conditions, which experienced overwhelming storms and widespread flooding. Norway, parts of Iceland and Russia were also wetter than average.

Arctic sea ice was 6% below average, the lowest monthly extent for March since records began in 1978. This marks the fourth consecutive month in which Arctic sea ice has set a record low for the time of year.

See More: Copernicus Climate Change Service, EU, Global Warming

Related

First Minister Michelle O’Neill calls for public inquiry into 1997 murder
News 19 minutes ago

First Minister Michelle O’Neill calls for public inquiry into 1997 murder

By: James Conor Patterson

Titanic tragedy to be marked in Irish town where ill-fated liner made final port of call
News 28 minutes ago

Titanic tragedy to be marked in Irish town where ill-fated liner made final port of call

By: Fiona Audley

Renewed police appeal for arts student killed 20 years ago
News 50 minutes ago

Renewed police appeal for arts student killed 20 years ago

By: James Conor Patterson

Latest

Kildare man given life sentence following the murder of his friend
News 19 hours ago

Kildare man given life sentence following the murder of his friend

By: James Conor Patterson

Extensive fire damage in Co Mayo national park
News 22 hours ago

Extensive fire damage in Co Mayo national park

By: James Conor Patterson

People Before Profit TD being treated for throat cancer
News 23 hours ago

People Before Profit TD being treated for throat cancer

By: James Conor Patterson

Tánaiste to attend emergency EU meeting in response to tariff war
News 1 day ago

Tánaiste to attend emergency EU meeting in response to tariff war

By: James Conor Patterson

Police name young man who died in Co. Armagh collision
News 1 day ago

Police name young man who died in Co. Armagh collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Arrest following large Mourne Mountains fire that saw homes evacuated
News 1 day ago

Arrest following large Mourne Mountains fire that saw homes evacuated

By: Gerard Donaghy