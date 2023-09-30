Co. Armagh pair arrested after almost £7m worth of cocaine found in Northern Irish haulier's lorry

TWO men from Portadown in Co. Armagh have been arrested by National Crime Agency (NCA) officers investigating the seizure of Class A drugs worth almost £7m in Liverpool.

The pair, aged 65 and 46, were arrested in Northern Ireland on Thursday morning on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

A third man was arrested last week after the drugs were discovered hidden in a lorry he was driving.

Sophisticated hide

The arrests follow the discovery last Friday, September 22 of 136kg of cocaine during a search of a vehicle in Liverpool by NCA officers, assisted by Merseyside Police and Border Force.

Officers recovered the drugs from within a sophisticated hide in the rear doors of the lorry's trailer, which was registered with a Northern Ireland-based haulier.

When cut, the drugs would have a street value of £6.8m.

The driver of the vehicle, 37-year-old Edgaras Slusnys, appeared at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Monday where he was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Slusnys, who was living in Northern Ireland, was remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on October 23.

The two Portadown men arrested on Thursday have been bailed pending further enquiries.

'Significant amount'

NCA Belfast Branch Commander David Cunningham said the seizure had 'dealt a significant blow to an organised crime gang'.

"These arrests have been made as part of our ongoing investigation into how a significant amount of dangerous drugs came to be concealed within this lorry and transported into the UK," he added.

"The NCA is committed to tackling drug traffickers and our inquiries continue."