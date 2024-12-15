Cold case review helps bring knifepoint rapist to justice after 35 years

A COLD CASE REVIEW combined with advances in forensic technology have helped bring a knifepoint rapist to justice after 35 years.

Michael O'Meara from Coventry in the West Midlands initially denied the allegations against him but ultimately pleaded guilty.

The 58-year-old has now been jailed for 12 years over the 1989 attack in the city.

"This was a harrowing and horrific attack which O'Meara truly believed he had gotten away with," said DC Ryan Ahern of West Midlands Police.

Extensive investigation

On the day of the offence in July 1989, the woman O'Meara attacked had been in Coventry city centre with friends.

While walking down Silver Street looking for a taxi, O'Meara dragged her into a secluded area and raped her at knifepoint.

Despite an extensive investigation at the time, no trace of a suspect was found for more than three decades until a cold case review was carried out this year.

Forensic evidence gathered at the time of the attack was re-examined and, due to significant advances in forensic technology, was linked to O'Meara.

With a full DNA profile now available, O'Meara — who had previous convictions for sexual assault dating back to the 1990s — was arrested.

Despite denying the offence in interview, he was charged and pleaded guilty on November 7 and at Warwick Crown Court on December 9, was jailed for 12 years for rape.

'Justice finally done'

DC Ahern said that 'significant leaps forward in forensic science' in the years since the attack allowed the evidence to be re-examined, proving O'Meara's guilt.

"On behalf of the whole team involved in this investigation, we hope the survivor of this attack can find some closure knowing justice has finally been done," he added.

"We have dedicated officers across the West Midlands whose job it is to investigate non-recent sex offences.

"No matter how long ago the offence happened, we encourage all survivors to come forward and tell their story with the promise we will investigate any possible lines of enquiry."