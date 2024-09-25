Life sentence for man who stabbed ex-partner to death

A MAN who fatally stabbed his ex-partner has been jailed for her murder.

William Brady, 57, attacked 50-year-old Pauline Sweeney at her address in Long Close Avenue in Coventry, West Midlands in March of this year.

At Warwick Crown Court on Tuesday, Brady was handed a life sentence, with a minimum of 19 years to be served before he is eligible for parole.

In a statement following yesterday's sentencing, Ms Sweeney's family said: "Nothing will ever help heal the pain of the way we lost our mother but we know she's always watching over us."

'I've killed her'

The court heard how Brady and Sweeney had been inside the property together on Wednesday, March 20 when he attacked her.

No clear motive was established but Brady was later spotted by a neighbour stood outside the house crying.

When spoken to, all he would say was 'I've killed her', repeating it over and over again.

The neighbour called the police, who attended and found Ms Sweeney with serious stab wounds.

They tried to save her life but sadly the mother-of-seven died from her injuries a short time later.

Brady was arrested and later charged with murder, pleading guilty to the offence on September 19.

'Kindest heart'

"Our mother was a beautiful person, she made friends and memories everywhere she went," said Ms Sweeney's family.

"If you ask anyone who knew her they'll always have a story to tell.

"She had the kindest heart and no matter what she was going through she always had a smile on her face.

"Nobody quite compares to your mother and we are so grateful she was ours.

"We'll spend the rest of our lives missing her and remembering her for how funny, loving and caring she was."