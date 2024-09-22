Double trouble: Burglars with same name are jailed after teaming up for crime spree

TWO men with the same name who paired up for a 10-day crime spree have been jailed.

Bernie McDonagh, 56, of Heather Close in Romford (Romford McDonagh) and Bernie McDonagh, 35, of Villiers Street in Coventry (Coventry McDonagh) were this week sentenced to a combined six years and nine months.

During 10 days in August, the namesakes travelled around Warwickshire in a black Lexus, targeting homes and stealing items including a TV and jewellery.

"The McDonaghs were of the opinion that they could go from house to house across the country and take what they liked, when they liked, without any repercussions," said DI Alan Hands of Warwickshire Police.

Crimes

On August 1 this year, the McDonaghs attempted to break into a property on Birchwood Road in Binley Woods, Coventry, but only succeeded in damaging the lock and door frame.

They were both seen to drive up in a black Lexus and reverse on to the drive at the time when the damage was caused.

Five days later, the pair broke into a property on Coventry Road in Bulkington through the rear door.

A 55-inch television, six watches and a necklace — with a total value of around £3,100 — were taken from the property.

Again, both men were seen on camera arriving in a black Lexus and later loading the television into their vehicle.

On August 10, on Main Street in Willey, the McDonaghs were witnessed breaking into a property and spending five minutes inside before leaving in a black Lexus.

This was also captured on CCTV footage.

An untidy search had been conducted inside the property, leading to the theft of a jewellery box.

In addition to the above, on November 22 last year, Romford McDonagh broke into a property on Bridge Avenue in Upminster, Essex, through the back door.

Cash of various currencies was taken from the property, in addition to two valuable watches, with the value of the items taken totalling around £5,500.

DNA from the hammer used to break the glass on the rear door was analysed and traced back to Romford McDonagh.

'Pleasure' to bring pair to justice

This week, Romford McDonagh was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court to four years, nine months and two weeks in prison as well as a requirement to pay a victim's surcharge of £228.

He was also disqualified from holding a driving license for 270 days.

His sentence relates to three counts of burglary, one count of attempt burglary, one count of going equipped for burglary, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.

At the same court, Coventry McDonagh was sentenced to two years in prison as well as a requirement to pay a victim's surcharge of £187.

This was in relation to two counts of burglary, one count of attempt burglary and one count of going equipped for burglary.

"They used the same car each time and were caught on CCTV repeatedly, indicating that they took very little care in trying to remain unseen," said DI Hands.

"It has been a pleasure for us to bring this little piece of reality to them through this prison sentence, and to give the victims of these burglaries the reassurance that they have been suitably punished for their crimes."