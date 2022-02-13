Comedian Ed Byrne pays tribute to younger brother Paul who has died aged 44

IRISH comedian Ed Byrne has paid tribute to his younger brother Paul, who has passed away from Hodgkin's lymphoma at the age of 44.

Paul, who also worked in the comedy industry, was diagnosed with the uncommon form of cancer in 2013.

His agents, Individual Artist Management, described the Irishman as "an exceptional comedy director".

'Loved by so many'

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Ed Byrne paid tribute to his "pain-in-the-arse little brother".

"Paul Byrne was a lot of things to a lot of people," wrote Ed.

"A talented comedy director and stand up fixer, he was loved by so many.

Paul Byrne worked as live director on dozens of stage shows, including award-winning shows by Andrew Maxwell, Roisin Conaty and Al Pitcher.

He also worked on a variety of television programmes such Dara Ó Briain's Go 8-Bit, on which he served as executive producer, and Chris Moyles' Comedy Empire, providing additional material for the BBC3 show.

'Incredible gift'

Individual Artist Management said Byrne's knowledge of the industry was 'unsurpassed'.

"After a short illness we are extremely saddened to confirm Paul Byrne has passed away at 44," they said in a statement.

"Paul was an exceptional comedy director and worked on breakthrough and seminal shows for some of the UK's finest comedy talent.

"His knowledge and understanding of stand up was unsurpassed as was his ability to help comedians discover their voice.

“The list of shows he worked on that were nominated or won awards both in Edinburgh and abroad was extensive, and spoke to his incredible gift at developing talent."

'Creative'

The statement added: "Away from the stage and behind the camera Paul was invaluable on the set of multiple TV shows.

"His calm and assured presence and creative input gave talent the confidence they needed to give the best possible performance."

Byrne's industry peers and friends also took to social media to pay tribute to him.

Ó Briain said Byrne was "lovely and funny and always brilliant company", while Omid Djalili described him as "a very dear soul".

Rest in Peace Paul

You embiggened life in so many ways

Forever you will be

My perfectly cromulent friend pic.twitter.com/KMwJFeO76J — Andrew Maxwell (@andrewismaxwell) February 12, 2022

Bless you and the family Ed. I’m so sorry to hear this desperately sad news mate. He was such a kind, generous and funny soul. He could ‘see’ comedy with such clarity and was always wonderful company.

Much love pal.

Rest In Peace Paul. X — Marcoooos! (@marcusbrig) February 12, 2022

I still just can’t believe it. So devastating. I want to say something clever to mask my tears but it’s probably the kind of thing I’d run past him first. Much love you and the family Ed, and to everyone who was lucky enough to know him. ❤️‍🩹 — JJ Whitehead (@JJWhitesnake) February 12, 2022

The entire team at Dave are saddened to hear of the passing of Paul Byrne. Paul worked on Go 8-Bit and was a joy to work with. Our thoughts are with his friends and family. — Dave (@davechannel) February 13, 2022

The last time I saw Paul Byrne he’d gotten me a job, helped out a friend who’d just had a car accident and was screamingly funny as he jovially harangued a very tired Josh Widdicombe for not saying “Hi”. All in the space of half an hour. RIP, you deeply generous, funny man. — Mr John Robertson twitch.tv/robbotron (@Robbotron) February 12, 2022

Paul Byrne was a nice man, always humble and thoughtful. I knew him for only about a year but he had a way about him that made people who just met him feel they’d known him for years. I am one of the last people he ever worked with and recognise how lucky I am. — Nabil Abdulrashid (@Nabilu) February 12, 2022