Comedian Ed Byrne pays tribute to younger brother Paul who has died aged 44
Comedian Ed Byrne pays tribute to younger brother Paul who has died aged 44

Ed Byrne has paid tribute to his brother (Image: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for eONE)

IRISH comedian Ed Byrne has paid tribute to his younger brother Paul, who has passed away from Hodgkin's lymphoma at the age of 44.

Paul, who also worked in the comedy industry, was diagnosed with the uncommon form of cancer in 2013.

His agents, Individual Artist Management, described the Irishman as "an exceptional comedy director".

'Loved by so many'

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Ed Byrne paid tribute to his "pain-in-the-arse little brother".

"Paul Byrne was a lot of things to a lot of people," wrote Ed.

"A talented comedy director and stand up fixer, he was loved by so many.

"But to me, he was my pain-in-the-arse little brother and I will miss him so much.

"RIP Paul Byrne 1977-2022."

Paul Byrne worked as live director on dozens of stage shows, including award-winning shows by Andrew Maxwell, Roisin Conaty and Al Pitcher.

He also worked on a variety of television programmes such Dara Ó Briain's Go 8-Bit, on which he served as executive producer, and Chris Moyles' Comedy Empire, providing additional material for the BBC3 show.

'Incredible gift'

Individual Artist Management said Byrne's knowledge of the industry was 'unsurpassed'.

"After a short illness we are extremely saddened to confirm Paul Byrne has passed away at 44," they said in a statement.

"Paul was an exceptional comedy director and worked on breakthrough and seminal shows for some of the UK's finest comedy talent.

"His knowledge and understanding of stand up was unsurpassed as was his ability to help comedians discover their voice.

“The list of shows he worked on that were nominated or won awards both in Edinburgh and abroad was extensive, and spoke to his incredible gift at developing talent."

'Creative'

The statement added: "Away from the stage and behind the camera Paul was invaluable on the set of multiple TV shows.

"His calm and assured presence and creative input gave talent the confidence they needed to give the best possible performance."

Byrne's industry peers and friends also took to social media to pay tribute to him.

Ó Briain said Byrne was "lovely and funny and always brilliant company", while Omid Djalili described him as "a very dear soul".

