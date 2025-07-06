Irish fintech company Fenergo announces creation of 300 jobs at Dublin HQ

LEADING Irish Software as a Service (SaaS) financial technology solutions provider Fenergo has this week announced the creation of 300 jobs at its global HQ in Dublin.

The move is part of a €100m Research, Development & Innovation (RD&I) expansion plan supported by Enterprise Ireland.

In addition to the new roles in Ireland, which will double the domestic headcount, Fenergo is creating new jobs across its international markets to meet demand for its AI-powered solutions.

A total of 500 new positions will be filled by the company globally within the next three years.

"This investment and growth of our Irish operations reflect our confidence in the excellent talent pool we have in this country, and a market where innovative thinking, entrepreneurship and evolving technology will propel Fenergo to new heights," said Marc Murphy, CEO and Founder of Fenergo.

Fighting financial crime

With support from Enterprise Ireland, Fenergo has also invested in a new RD&I Centre of Excellence, where the new Irish roles will be based, supporting Fenergo's innovation strategy.

The new roles will enable Fenergo to further deliver on its mission to support financial institutions in fighting financial crime and creating a safer world.

Fenergo will continue to build out its intelligent, AI-powered solutions for client lifecycle management (CLM), anti-money laundering (AML) and Know your Customer (KYC).

This suite of solutions forms Fenergo's FinCrime Operating System, which addresses all anti-financial crime events and operations.

The company's investment in its Irish and international expansion is expected to further bolster its ability to serve international markets while also growing its domestic business.

In the year ending March 2025, 97 per cent of Fenergo's revenue was generated from exported business.

'Irish-owned, globally-focussed'

Kevin Sherry, Interim CEO of Enterprise Ireland, said Fenergo's success showed how Irish companies can impact global markets.

"Ambitious companies like Fenergo embody Enterprise Ireland's mission that Irish-owned, globally-focused companies will be the primary driver of our economy," he said.

"Fenergo, announcing 500 new jobs today, is a great example of an innovative Irish company growing customers, adding RD&I to drive forward AI powered solutions and creating an impact in global markets.

"I'd like to congratulate Marc and the team on this expansion and we look forward to working with them."

Recruitment for the new roles is now underway, with candidates being sought for a wide range of mid-level engineering and R&D positions.

Fenergo is also rolling out a graduate programme with the intention of appointing up to 30 university graduates.