Richard Harris 'homecoming' exhibition opens in Co. Limerick

A NEW exhibition celebrating the life and legacy of Irish actor Richard Harris has opened in his native Co. Limerick.

'From Dickie to Richard — Richard Harris: Role of a Lifetime' offers a unique glimpse inside the life of the award-winning actor and global star, who never lost his deep connection to his hometown.

Described as a 'homecoming' for the late actor, who passed away in 2002, the exhibition features never-before-seen materials from his personal archive.

Opening at the Hunt Museum on Friday, it draws on the Richard Harris Archive, which was donated by the actor's family to University College Cork in 2022.

"This exhibition is a homecoming for Richard," said Teresa Crowley, the museum's CEO.

"It not only honours his extraordinary career but celebrates his Limerick, Munster and Irish roots, offering the public a unique opportunity to explore his artistic and sporting world in the city where his journey began."

'Stunning tribute'

Harris was twice nominated for an Oscar during a stellar career, first for 1963's This Sporting Life and again for the 1990 drama, The Field.

He also had memorable roles in Camelot (1967), A Man Called Horse (1970), The Wild Geese (1978) and Unforgiven (1992).

As well as critical acclaim, he also starred in several box office hits right up to his passing, including Ridley Scott's epic Gladiator (2000) and the first two Harry Potter films, in which he played Professor Dumbledore.

The new exhibition is the first public display of items from Harris' personal collection, including annotated film and theatre scripts, letters, photographs, poetry, music recordings and memorabilia.

Highlights include the original crown from Camelot, Harris' cherished Munster Rugby jersey and intimate 8mm home footage filmed in Limerick.

Together, these pieces tell the story of an artist who defied convention across theatre, writing and music and whose influence continues to resonate.

"The exhibition comprises carefully selected artefacts from the larger archive now housed, protected, preserved and researched at University College Cork for generations to come," said UCC President Professor John O'Halloran.

"We were keen that the first public exhibition of the Richard Harris Archives occurred in Limerick and this collaboration with the Hunt Museum has produced a stunning tribute to one of the most iconic film actors of the late twentieth century."

'Creative fire'

Harris' children Jared, Jamie and Damien attended the official opening of the exhibition during a special mayoral reception at the museum.

Mayor of Limerick, John Moran, who also previously served as Chair of the museum, presented an official mayoral scroll to the family, posthumously commemorating Harris' contributions to Limerick's story, the arts, the cultural legacy of Ireland and to the global stage.

"Richard Harris showed the world that someone from Limerick could rise from local roots to global stages without ever compromising his authenticity," said Mayor Moran.

"His story is a reminder of the creative fire that lives in Limerick, in its storytellers, its actors, its musicians and its dreamers.

"The characters he brought to life for us all will live with us forever."

The exhibition runs from Tuesday to Sunday until November 16, 2025.

There is a general admission fee of €12.50 for adults, while tickets for students and those over 65 are €10 and children under 16 go free.

You can book tickets by clicking here.