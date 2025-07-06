Richard Harris 'homecoming' exhibition opens in Co. Limerick
News

Richard Harris 'homecoming' exhibition opens in Co. Limerick

Richard Harris pictured in Ireland in 1993 (Image: RollingNews.ie)

A NEW exhibition celebrating the life and legacy of Irish actor Richard Harris has opened in his native Co. Limerick.

'From Dickie to Richard — Richard Harris: Role of a Lifetime' offers a unique glimpse inside the life of the award-winning actor and global star, who never lost his deep connection to his hometown.

Described as a 'homecoming' for the late actor, who passed away in 2002, the exhibition features never-before-seen materials from his personal archive.

Opening at the Hunt Museum on Friday, it draws on the Richard Harris Archive, which was donated by the actor's family to University College Cork in 2022.

"This exhibition is a homecoming for Richard," said Teresa Crowley, the museum's CEO.

"It not only honours his extraordinary career but celebrates his Limerick, Munster and Irish roots, offering the public a unique opportunity to explore his artistic and sporting world in the city where his journey began."

'Stunning tribute'

Harris was twice nominated for an Oscar during a stellar career, first for 1963's This Sporting Life and again for the 1990 drama, The Field.

He also had memorable roles in Camelot (1967), A Man Called Horse (1970), The Wild Geese (1978) and Unforgiven (1992).

As well as critical acclaim, he also starred in several box office hits right up to his passing, including Ridley Scott's epic Gladiator (2000) and the first two Harry Potter films, in which he played Professor Dumbledore.

The new exhibition is the first public display of items from Harris' personal collection, including annotated film and theatre scripts, letters, photographs, poetry, music recordings and memorabilia.

Highlights include the original crown from Camelot, Harris' cherished Munster Rugby jersey and intimate 8mm home footage filmed in Limerick.

Together, these pieces tell the story of an artist who defied convention across theatre, writing and music and whose influence continues to resonate.

"The exhibition comprises carefully selected artefacts from the larger archive now housed, protected, preserved and researched at University College Cork for generations to come," said UCC President Professor John O'Halloran.

"We were keen that the first public exhibition of the Richard Harris Archives occurred in Limerick and this collaboration with the Hunt Museum has produced a stunning tribute to one of the most iconic film actors of the late twentieth century."

'Creative fire'

Harris' children Jared, Jamie and Damien attended the official opening of the exhibition during a special mayoral reception at the museum.

Mayor of Limerick, John Moran, who also previously served as Chair of the museum, presented an official mayoral scroll to the family, posthumously commemorating Harris' contributions to Limerick's story, the arts, the cultural legacy of Ireland and to the global stage.

"Richard Harris showed the world that someone from Limerick could rise from local roots to global stages without ever compromising his authenticity," said Mayor Moran.

"His story is a reminder of the creative fire that lives in Limerick, in its storytellers, its actors, its musicians and its dreamers.

"The characters he brought to life for us all will live with us forever."

The exhibition runs from Tuesday to Sunday until November 16, 2025.

There is a general admission fee of €12.50 for adults, while tickets for students and those over 65 are €10 and children under 16 go free.

You can book tickets by clicking here.

See More: Limerick, Richard Harris, The Hunt Museum

Related
Sport 1 month ago

Ryder Cup 2027 dates confirmed as competition set to return to Ireland for first time in 20 years

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 month ago

Pair wanted in connection with attempted murder may be in Ireland

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 month ago

Limerick man charged with attempted murder following raid on Traveller site in England

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
Travel 1 day ago

The Wye Valley: A grand tour re-imagined

By: Kevin Pilley

Comment 1 day ago

The Ireland that still works

By: Joe Horgan

Entertainment 2 days ago

Eileen Walsh and Risteárd Cooper among stars who turned out for Dancing at Lughnasa opening night

By: Fiona Audley

Business 2 days ago

Ferry service linking Ireland and France set to be scrapped

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Murder Investigation launched following death of man in house fire

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Rapist who subjected woman to ‘terrifying ordeal’ jailed

By: Fiona Audley