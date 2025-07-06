Police investigate possible link between 'terrifying' early-morning Belfast robberies

POLICE are investigating a possible link between three 'terrifying' early-morning street robberies in Belfast.

In each of the incidents, which occurred on Saturday morning, the three victims were threatened by a number of men who claimed they were armed with a knife.

Two of the victims were assaulted, with one requiring hospital treatment.

"It is absolutely unacceptable that people going about their business should be robbed and assaulted," said Detective Sergeant Leeman of the PSNI.

Violent threats

At around 4.55am, a man in his 20s reported that he had been in the Great Victoria Street area when he was approached by three men who came from Stroud Street.

Two of the men assaulted him, while the third acted as a lookout.

They demanded money and claimed to have a knife while making violent threats.

The man was punched, causing him to fall over, before the three took his wallet and made off in the direction of the city centre.

Also in the Stroud Street area, just before 5am, a man aged in his 30s reported that he had been assaulted by two men, one of whom claimed to have a knife.

The assaulted man sustained a head injury and attended hospital for treatment.

At around 5.50am, a woman aged in her 20s reported that she was walking in the Ormeau Avenue area when she was approached by two men.

One of the men claimed that he had a knife and demanded her handbag.

After he made threats towards the woman, she handed the bag over to ensure her safety.

'Possible link'

"The suspects are described as being aged approximately in their 20s with Belfast accents," said Detective Sergeant Leeman.

"They were wearing dark clothing and trainers."

The officer added: "This was a terrifying experience for the victims and we're really thankful that, at this time, none of the injuries sustained are believed to be serious.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we are actively exploring a possible link between these three reports.

"We would encourage anyone who may have witnessed suspicious behaviour in and around these times to contact us.

"The city would have been quiet so early in the morning, and unusual activity may have stood out."