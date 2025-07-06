Lidl Ireland unveils Oasis-inspired jacket ahead of band's Croke Park reunion shows

RETAILER Lidl Ireland has unveiled a jacket inspired by Oasis ahead of the band's forthcoming reunion shows at Croke Park next month.

The 'Lidl by Lidl' jacket — a play on the band's 2002 hit Little By Little — goes on sale at 10am on Wednesday, with all proceeds going to charity.

The garment was inspired by singer Liam Gallagher's collaboration with fashion brand Berghaus last year, which saw him sporting a £400 jacket in the same colours as the Lidl logo.

The discount retailer says its own €35 (£30) jacket is ideal for gigs as it features two built-in drink cooling pockets and a zipper that doubles as a bottle opener.

"This isn't just a jacket… it's a backstage pass to the ultimate party," quipped the retailer.

'Ultimate throwback jacket'

Oasis — featuring second-generation Irish brothers Noel and Liam — got their reunion tour underway this weekend with shows in Cardiff on Friday and Saturday.

Next Friday sees them begin a run of five shows in their home city of Manchester, followed by five shows at Wembley and three in Edinburgh.

They then head to Dublin for two shows at Croke Park on August 16 and 17.

Eimear O'Sullivan, Corporate Affairs Director at Lidl Ireland & Northern Ireland, hailed the jacket as another of Lidl's 'middle aisle gems'.

"The Croke Park gigs are the most hotly-anticipated gigs of the summer and now Oasis fans can relive '90s nostalgia and commemorate a piece of Irish rock and roll history with the limited-edition Lidl by Lidl jacket," she said.

"Not only does it look the part, but it comes with fun features to enhance your live music experience including insulated pockets to keep drinks cool and a handy bottle opener attached to the zip.

"Since the announcement of the Irish gigs, we've been overwhelmed by the response from the Irish public to see a 'Lidl by Lidl' product and, as Ireland's leading discount retailer, we're renowned for our middle aisle gems and quirky merch which has become synonymous with summer festival season.

"We're thrilled to launch the ultimate throwback jacket that's sure to be a hit with both Oasis and Lidl fans.

"We can't wait to see fans fill Croke Park kitted out in this summer's must-have merch."

Tambourine

Lidl says that the jacket — which sports a Lidl by Lidl badge on the sleeve — also comes with a tambourine 'for spontaneous jam sessions'.

Meanwhile, Lidl GB is offering fans who miss out on the limited edition garment a branded bucket hat and pair of Lidl aviators, which will be available on the website for free.

The jackets go on sale this Wednesday, with Lidl Ireland donating 100 per cent of sales to its charity partner, Family Carers Ireland, while Lidl GB will donate all proceeds to the NSPCC.

Fans in Ireland can get their hands on the jacket at lidlbylidl.com while those in Britain can buy it at lidlbylidl.co.uk.