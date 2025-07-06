German company Dussmann acquires Dublin-based Lynskey Engineering
Business

German company Dussmann acquires Dublin-based Lynskey Engineering

From left, Stephan Possekel, Managing Director of Dussmann Technical Solutions, Sean McElligott, Managing Director of Lynskey Engineering, Catherine von Fürstenberg-Dussmann, Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of Dussmann Group and Oliver Finckh, Managing Director of Dussmann Technical Solutions (Image: Dussmann Group)

DUSSMANN GROUP, the German international multi-service provider, has acquired specialist mechanical engineering company, Lynskey Engineering.

The multinational Dublin-headquartered firm has around 120 direct, highly-specialised employees and an annual revenue of €60m.

The acquisition strengthens the Dussmann Technical Solutions division, which has acquired several other technical services companies, including the Irish STS Group, a multinational specialist electrical engineering company based in Waterford.

"This provides an excellent opportunity for both our clients and employees," said Lynskey Managing Director Sean McElligott.

Comprehensive and powerful service

Lynskey is one of the leading mechanical building services contractors in Ireland.

It has successfully completed specialist technical projects for blue chip clients in the data centre, pharmaceutical, retail, commercial and energy sectors.

The group provides specialist mechanical design, engineering, installation and commissioning services for its clients across Europe.

Lynskey also provides technical maintenance services for clients in Ireland.

"We already have worked with Lynskey on delivery of several successful projects in the data centre sector," said Stephan Possekel, Managing Director at Dussmann Technical Solutions.

"Lynskey's portfolio of mechanical services seamlessly complements STS' electrical engineering services."

The combined entity will offer clients a more comprehensive and powerful service portfolio, especially for those in the pharmaceutical sector, an industry Dussmann successfully operates in.

'Increased opportunities'

The existing employees of Lynskey will be unaffected by the deal, while the senior management team, including Mr McElligott, will remain in their existing roles post-acquisition.

"Our clients will continue to enjoy the same level of superior service provided by our team, delivering complex technical mechanical projects within time and on budget, and will post-acquisition also benefit from the increased scale and service capability we can offer as part of a ca. €3.3bn turnover group," he said.

"Similarly, our employees will find increased opportunities provided by the ambition and support of Dussmann to grow our business further.

"Myself and the entire senior management team are very excited to become part of the Dussmann Group and are looking forward to our new future together."

Both parties have agreed to keep the purchase price confidential.

See More: Dublin, Dussmann, Lynskey Engineering

Related
Business 8 hours ago

Irish fintech company Fenergo announces creation of 300 jobs at Dublin HQ

By: Gerard Donaghy

Business 5 days ago

Leading British sportswear chain increases footprint in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Business 1 week ago

LDA acquires Co. Dublin site with potential for more than 350 homes

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
Entertainment 1 day ago

On the record - the best new music releases in Ireland this month

By: Tony Clayton-Lea

Comment 1 day ago

The unanswered questions of Irish presidential elections

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Entertainment 1 day ago

Nichola MacEvilly talks art, activism, and why every Irish performer knows each other

By: Claudia Redmond

Out & About 2 days ago

All aboard for the TLICN Thames cruise

By: Irish Post

Travel 2 days ago

The Wye Valley: A grand tour re-imagined

By: Kevin Pilley

Comment 2 days ago

The Ireland that still works

By: Joe Horgan