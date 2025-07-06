German company Dussmann acquires Dublin-based Lynskey Engineering

DUSSMANN GROUP, the German international multi-service provider, has acquired specialist mechanical engineering company, Lynskey Engineering.

The multinational Dublin-headquartered firm has around 120 direct, highly-specialised employees and an annual revenue of €60m.

The acquisition strengthens the Dussmann Technical Solutions division, which has acquired several other technical services companies, including the Irish STS Group, a multinational specialist electrical engineering company based in Waterford.

"This provides an excellent opportunity for both our clients and employees," said Lynskey Managing Director Sean McElligott.

Comprehensive and powerful service

Lynskey is one of the leading mechanical building services contractors in Ireland.

It has successfully completed specialist technical projects for blue chip clients in the data centre, pharmaceutical, retail, commercial and energy sectors.

The group provides specialist mechanical design, engineering, installation and commissioning services for its clients across Europe.

Lynskey also provides technical maintenance services for clients in Ireland.

"We already have worked with Lynskey on delivery of several successful projects in the data centre sector," said Stephan Possekel, Managing Director at Dussmann Technical Solutions.

"Lynskey's portfolio of mechanical services seamlessly complements STS' electrical engineering services."

The combined entity will offer clients a more comprehensive and powerful service portfolio, especially for those in the pharmaceutical sector, an industry Dussmann successfully operates in.

'Increased opportunities'

The existing employees of Lynskey will be unaffected by the deal, while the senior management team, including Mr McElligott, will remain in their existing roles post-acquisition.

"Our clients will continue to enjoy the same level of superior service provided by our team, delivering complex technical mechanical projects within time and on budget, and will post-acquisition also benefit from the increased scale and service capability we can offer as part of a ca. €3.3bn turnover group," he said.

"Similarly, our employees will find increased opportunities provided by the ambition and support of Dussmann to grow our business further.

"Myself and the entire senior management team are very excited to become part of the Dussmann Group and are looking forward to our new future together."

Both parties have agreed to keep the purchase price confidential.