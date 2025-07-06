Irish bands pull out of Manchester's Radar Festival in solidarity with Bob Vylan

TWO Irish bands have pulled out of Radar Festival in Manchester in solidarity with Bob Vylan after the controversy over the latter's Glastonbury set.

The Scratch and Hero in Error were both due to perform today at the festival at Victoria Warehouse in Trafford Park.

However, while the bands have now backed out, both expressed their sympathy for the organisers of the festival and the situation they were placed in.

Radar co-organiser Catherine Jackson-Smith revealed this week that she had received a death threat in the wake of Bob Vylan's Glastonbury set.

The punk duo were criticised after singer Bobby Vylan chanted 'Death to the IDF' at the Worthy Farm festival last Saturday in solidarity with the tens of thousands of people killed in Gaza.

The band were subsequently dropped from Radar Festival, as well as Kave Festival in France and from a venue in Germany where they were due to open for American band Gogol Bordello.

They also had their US visas cancelled, with State Department Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau saying 'foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country'.

'Shadowy government influence'

Following the decision to drop Bob Vylan from Radar's Saturday line-up, Dublin band The Scratch revealed they had pulled out of their Sunday slot at the event.

"The censorship and deplatforming of artists speaking out against the ongoing genocide in Gaza is greasy, dangerous and must be challenged," the Choice Music Prize nominees said in a statement.

"To be clear, this decision is not a criticism of Radar Festival.

"We understand it was an incredibly difficult and complex situation.

"This is about showing solidarity with Bob Vylan and any artists who may face similar treatment in the future.

"Shadowy government influence and wealthy lobbying groups should not be allowed to dictate who is given a platform and what can he said on it.

"This situation will only worsen unless we, as artists, support one another and take action.

"Get Netanyahu to the ICJ.

"Up Bob Vylan. Free Palestine."

Echoing those words, fellow Dublin band Hero In Error posted: "After speaking with Radar's organisers, it's clear they're facing the same pressures that many de-platformed artists are currently experiencing.

"They are good people and it's evident they stand for progressive ideals.

"Both they and the artists being targeted are caught in a wider effort to deflect attention from the reality of what's happening.

"We respect the work Radar has done, but we believe that stepping back from this year's event in the right decision at this time."

Brighton-based band GENN also pulled out of the festival for their 'safety and sanity'.

"Pressure needs to be placed on those who are instigating the censorship of a genocide happening in real time," they added.

'We didn't want to pull them'

Speaking to the 2 Promoters, 1 Pod podcast, Ms Jackson-Smith said she was told that if the organisers kept Bob Vylan on the bill, the three-day festival would not be permitted to go ahead on Saturday.

She said she had to take into consideration that 41 other acts were due to play at the festival and both artists and fans had already spent significant money and travelled long distances to attend.

"We didn't want to pull them, it was out of our hands," she said, adding: "I cannot express clearly enough that I wanted Bob Vylan to perform at our festival."

Ms Jackson-Smith added that she and her co-organisers considered trying to draft in Kneecap to replace Bob Vylan, or another act that had previously expressed solidarity for the Belfast band.

Speaking to the podcast, she said Radar Festival became the focus of attention after it emerged it was the next event Bob Vylan were due to play following Glastonbury.

She said she had received a barrage of emails following last Saturday's events, as well as a threatening phone call, saying 'a bunch of absolutely vile things'.

She added: "It finished with, 'We know who you are, we know what you look like, we know where you're going to be — do you feel safe? Watch your back.'"