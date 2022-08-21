Concern grows over missing Shropshire woman police believe may be in Belfast

CONCERN is growing for a missing woman who police believe may be in Belfast.

Ceri Lowe, 39, from Oswestry in Shropshire, was reported missing on Friday, August 19.

It is believed the 39-year-old may have travelled to Northern Ireland and be in the Belfast area.

It is thought that she is in the company of two men.

West Mercia Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

They have asked anyone who sees Ceri or has any information regarding her whereabouts to contact 999 immediately.