‘Concerned’ Tánaiste calls for ‘restraint’ as Israeli-Iranian conflict escalates
TÁNAISTE Simon Harris has called for a deescalation of the worsening conflict between Israel and Iran.

Strikes between the two nations have intensified over the weekend.

The conflict erupted on Friday, June 13, after Israel attacked nuclear and military sites in Iran, which saw Iran retaliate with aerial attacks.

More than 220 people have been killed in Israeli strikes so far, according to Iran's health ministry, while Israel says Iranian attacks have killed 24 people.

Mr Harris, who is Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, will attend a meeting of EU Foreign Ministers by video conference today to discuss the conflict and the EU response to it.

“I am deeply concerned about the escalation in Israeli strikes on Iran and Iranian strikes on Israel,” he said ahead of the meeting.

“Civilians are impacted in both countries,” he added.

“Deliberate targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure is a violation of International Humanitarian Law,” he explained.

“I call for restraint and de-escalation by all involved and for those with influence to use it positively at this critical moment.

“Further escalation of this conflict brings a very real risk of regional spill over. This would be disastrous for all the peoples of the region.”

Today’s meeting will see EU leaders discuss actions which they can take to help bring an end to the violence.

“I look forward to discussing with my colleagues how the EU can support international efforts to bring about urgent de-escalation, to allow space for dialogue and diplomacy,” Mr Harris said.

“A lasting solution to the Iranian nuclear issue can best be ensured through a negotiated solution.”

The Tánaiste claims Ireland’s embassiesd in in Tehran and Tel Aviv remain in “close contact” with Irish citizens based there.

“Any Irish citizens in the region are advised to remain in close contact with their nearest Embassy, to be vigilant, and to follow the advice of local authorities, including any orders to shelter in place,” he said.

“We continue to advise against all travel to Iran and Israel for Irish citizens.”

