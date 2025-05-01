Ireland helps fund underground school shelter in Ukraine

THE Irish Government has helped fund a new underground school shelter for children in Ukraine.

Opened this week, the state-of-the-art facility will provide a safe learning environment for 700 students.

Constructed in less than a year, the bomb shelter will serve as an underground school, cultural centre, and youth hub.

The €2.4m project is a collaboration between the European Union (EU) and the Republic of Lithuania, which has been co-financed by the Irish Government.

Ireland’s EU Affairs Minister Thomas Byrne was on hand to help open the new shelter in Odesa, which he explained has become “a necessity” in the embattled region in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

“The right to an education is something which we in Ireland, very much cherish,” Minister Byrne said.

“Our progress as a nation stems from our want for education and its enjoyment.

“But it is only when a child feels safe, that their mind is free to learn and absorb, the teachings on offer to them,” he added.

“That is why Ireland is proud to join, with Lithuania and the European Commission, in supporting the people of this region with this new school underground shelter.

“Of course, it is an outrage that we even need to build underground shelters for school children, in Ukraine.”

He explained: “Underground shelters have become a necessity, as a direct result of the illegal and unjustified full-scale invasion, launched by Russia.

“Russia’s appalling aggression has had a particularly severe impact on Ukrainian children.

“It is paramount that children are kept protected and safe.

“Ireland’s support in the construction of this impressive structure is designed to ensure that children in Odesa can be kept safe, and like any Irish child, enjoy the right to an education, despite the conflict.”

Since February 2022, Ireland has welcomed more than 115,000 Ukrainians, who were forced to flee their homes due to the war.

Minister Byrne reiterated the nation’s ongoing support for Ukraine while in Odesa.

“Ukraine does not stand alone in this conflict,” he said.

“Ireland, along with our European partners, remain steadfast in our support for the Ukrainian people, for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and for Ukraine’s EU path,” he added.

“We are committed to standing with Ukraine, and we will continue to support you, for as long as it takes.”