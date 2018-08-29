Conor McGregor reignites Floyd Mayweather feud after gym invitation

CONOR MCGREGOR reignited his ongoing war of words with former foe Floyd Mayweather after the latter invited him to train at his Las Vegas gym.

The Irishman is currently preparing for his hotly anticipated UFC clash with bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov on October 6th.

And in a move likely designed to stir things up ahead of the big bout, Mayweather offered McGregor the use of his facility.

"I know that UFC has a training facility, but we'd like him to work at the Mayweather boxing club," the American told TMZ.

Mayweather also offered up his opinion for the fight ahead and didn't miss the opportunity to stir the pot further.

Advertisement

"From what I know, (Nurmagomedov is) a hell of a grappler, and he can wrestle," he said.

"But you know, the fans want to see you stand up and fight. That's what they want to see.

"But Conor McGregor 's a tough competitor. Conor McGregor's not going to back down from anyone. He's not scared. He's a warrior."

McGregor wasn't taking the bait though, responding in typical fashion over Twitter.

Fuck the Mayweathers, except Senior and Roger.

There is no peace here kid.

Step up or step down. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 29, 2018

The Notorious tweeted in response: "F*** the Mayweathers, except Senior and Roger. There is no peace here kid. Step up or step down."

Advertisement

There is little love lost between the pair since their boxing match encounter last August in which Mayweather stopped McGregor in the 10th round.

Though there was talk of a rematch in the months that followed, those plans have so far failed to materialise.

These latest barbs could yet reignite those discussions.

In the meantime, McGregor is focused on winning back the 155lb title he was stripped of during his absence from MMA.