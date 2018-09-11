Conor McGregor reportedly being sued by fellow UFC Fighter

CONOR MCGREGOR is reportedly being sued by another UFC fighter.

TMZ Sports claims 30-year-old Michael Chiesa is taking legal action against the Irishman.

The American mixed martial artist was one of several fighters on the bus McGregor attacked with his entourage back in April of this year.

In the attack, which took place at the Barclays Center in New York at a UFC 223 media event, McGregor was filmed throwing a steel dolly through the window of the bus.

The Irishman's attack was aimed at rival Khabib Nurmagomedov but resulted in injuries for others onboard.

Chiesa, who was scheduled to fight Anthony Pettis, suffered cuts during the incident.

McGregor was subsequently arrested and charged over the incident, before agreeing to a plea deal during a court appearance in New York last July.

All felony charges levelled against the Dubliner were subsequently dismissed, with McGregor sentenced to undertake five days of community service.

Chiesa is said to be suing McGregor for assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

According to TMZ, Chiesa is claiming to have suffered "severe emotional distress, mental trauma and/or bodily harm" as a result of the confrontation.

Chiesa is also taking legal action against the venue for failing to "engage in proper security measures to protect the plaintiff and other patrons".

The lawsuit comes less than a month before McGregor prepares to go head-to-head with Nurmagomedov on October 6th in Las Vegas with the UFC lightweight title up for grabs.