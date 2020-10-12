Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh reveals UFC originally rejected the Irishman
News

Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh reveals UFC originally rejected the Irishman

CONOR MCGREGOR is an undisputed MMA icon.

However, as incredible as it may sound, there was a time when the UFC passed on the opportunity to sign the Irishman.

The Notorious has featured in some of the most iconic and lucrative bouts to ever feature in the burgeoning sport.

But, as his coach John Kavanagh revealed this week, there was a time when McGregor was told “thanks, but no thanks” by his current employers.

As part of the current social media trend of “how it started, how it’s going” in which famous figures share images comparing their humble beginnings with their current status, in this instance Kavanagh shared an email from UFC rejecting McGregor.

Advertisement

He compared it with a picture of the Irishman in front of a packed-out crowd.

The email was sent to UFC matchmaker Sean Selby back in 2012 in the hopes he would take the Notorious onboard.

Instead, his response was a polite rejection.

View this post on Instagram

How it started. How it's going.

A post shared by Coach Kavanagh (@coach_kavanagh) on

It read: “Thanks for the email. If I can use any of your fighters, especially Conor, I will contact you.

“At the moment, the featherweight division is terribly impacted from so many UFC lightweights moving down in weight.

Advertisement

“So, I’m not looking to sign anyone else for a while, but hopefully, it will clear up soon and guys like Conor will get the opportunity.”

That rejection may well have spurred McGregor on.

His rise, considering that rebuff, certainly makes for inspirational reading.

Within a month, the Irishman had become a two-weight Cage Warriors champion with an impressive 12-2 record.

UFC decided to take a chance. He went on to win his first UFC bout, four months later, after knocking out Marcus Brimage in the first round.

The rest, as they say, is history.

See More: Conor McGregor, John Kavanagh

Related

Conor McGregor announces UFC comeback
News 3 days ago

Conor McGregor announces UFC comeback

By: Jack Beresford

Conor McGregor coming out of retirement for Manny Pacquiao boxing match
News 2 weeks ago

Conor McGregor coming out of retirement for Manny Pacquiao boxing match

By: Jack Beresford

‘I will never kill myself’ – Conor McGregor blasts online trolls in worrying Facebook post
News 3 weeks ago

‘I will never kill myself’ – Conor McGregor blasts online trolls in worrying Facebook post

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Roy Keane slams Irish national team saying there is a 'real lack of quality' in the squad
News 2 minutes ago

Roy Keane slams Irish national team saying there is a 'real lack of quality' in the squad

By: Harry Brent

Three-tier Covid alert system announced for England
News 19 minutes ago

Three-tier Covid alert system announced for England

By: Fiona Audley

Irish government launches LGBTQ support campaign
News 49 minutes ago

Irish government launches LGBTQ support campaign

By: Harry Brent

GOLDEN MEMORIES: New book marks 50 years of Leeds Irish Centre
Life & Style 1 hour ago

GOLDEN MEMORIES: New book marks 50 years of Leeds Irish Centre

By: Fiona Audley

Terrific Tara start with a bang in All Britain senior camogie championship
Sport 1 hour ago

Terrific Tara start with a bang in All Britain senior camogie championship

By: Irish Post