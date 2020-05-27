Coronavirus has been 'virtually eliminated' from streets of Ireland, leading doctors says
News

Coronavirus has been 'virtually eliminated' from streets of Ireland, leading doctors says

(Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

CORONAVIRUS has been “virtually eliminated” from Ireland’s streets according to a top doctor. 

Ireland reported no new deaths from coronavirus for the first time in over two months this past Monday, May 25, in what was heralded as a “Day of Hope” by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. 

Speaking on RTE’s Morning Ireland, Clinical Medical Officer Dr Colm Henry noted that community transmission of the virus had dropped massively. 

However, he was at pains to warn that any swift lifting of restrictions could reverse the progress made so far.  

"We have seen this virus virtually eliminated from our streets,” he said. 

Advertisement

"We must take great care as we ease these restrictions that we don't allow this virus back onto our streets. 

"We don't see a return of widespread community transmission and our hospitals being overrun as a result." 

Dr. Henry’s caution echoed the sentiments of Health Minister Simon Harris. 

Mr Harris told RTE’s Prime Time that while he remained “optimistic” that Ireland’s plans for returning to the “new normal” could be sped up, he expects case figures to increase later this week. 

This increase would be in line with expectations following the first lifting of restrictions and could offer an indication of how well they have worked. 

"Yes (phases could be sped up) is the short answer but it depends entirely on the public health advice,"” he said. 

‘The signs are encouraging but not to take from the optimism, we've only gone through the first full week of the easing of phase one. 

Advertisement

"We won't yet see until later this week the impact of that easing on our cases. 

"I'm optimistic though, I think the people of this country have tried so hard and are getting it. 

"What I don't want to do is try and look like we are going fast and have to turn back when we have a spike in our deaths or spike in our cases." 

See More: Coronavirus, Covid-19, Lockdown, Simon Harris

Related

Families could soon be able to see loved ones in nursing homes again under plans for outdoor visits
News 1 hour ago

Families could soon be able to see loved ones in nursing homes again under plans for outdoor visits

By: Jack Beresford

No new coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland for first day since 18 March
News 18 hours ago

No new coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland for first day since 18 March

By: Rachael O'Connor

Businesses face 12 months of economic disruption due to devastating impact of Covid-19
News 20 hours ago

Businesses face 12 months of economic disruption due to devastating impact of Covid-19

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Ireland set for hottest day of the year
News 13 minutes ago

Ireland set for hottest day of the year

By: Jack Beresford

Normal People star to raffle infamous 'Connell's Chain' for mental health charity
News 18 hours ago

Normal People star to raffle infamous 'Connell's Chain' for mental health charity

By: Rachael O'Connor

Cork graveyard 'hires' four mountain goats to keep cemetery lawns tidy
News 19 hours ago

Cork graveyard 'hires' four mountain goats to keep cemetery lawns tidy

By: Rachael O'Connor

The many surprisingly good values of the common weed
Home & Garden 20 hours ago

The many surprisingly good values of the common weed

By: Charlie Wilkins

Is deacair é saol na dianghlasála ach caithfear foghlaim conas tairbhe a bhaint as
Comment 20 hours ago

Is deacair é saol na dianghlasála ach caithfear foghlaim conas tairbhe a bhaint as

By: Sharon Ni Chonchuir