Coronavirus poses 'excessive' health risk for Irish community in Britain

IRISH people across Britain are “excessively represented” among the at-risk groups currently under threat of illness or death if they contract the coronavirus it has been warned.

The warning, issued today by the Irish in Britain (IIB) organisation, states: “We have no wish to create or add to anxiety about coronavirus, but it is important to flag up the elevated level of risk within the Irish community in Britain.”

The group, an umbrella organisation representing Irish clubs, centres , associations and individuals across the country, issued a letter regarding the impact the current COVID-19 pandemic may have on the community in Britain - much of which is older and has higher levels of chronic health issues than other ethnic minority groups.

It is signed by IIB CEO Brian Dalton and the group's Independent Health Consultant Dr Mary Tilki.

“Public Health England states that “coronavirus can cause more severe symptoms in people with weakened immune systems, older people, and those with long-term conditions like diabetes, cancer and chronic lung disease”", it states.

“Clearly, people in these categories are at risk of more severe illness or even death, but it is not always acknowledged that Irish people in Britain are excessively represented in these groups.”

Regarding the social and health demographics of the community, the organisation adds: “Because of high levels of emigration in the 1950s and 60s, the Irish community in Britain has an older age profile than the majority population or other minority ethnic groups.

“Age alone has a negative impact on the immune system, making us less able to fight infections.

“In addition, we have high levels of chronic illness across all ages, but especially in the older age group.

“Much of that long-standing, limiting illness affects the lungs making them much more susceptible to infections and pneumonia.

“Irish people also experience the highest levels of cancer in England and Wales.

"People may be undergoing or have undergone cancer treatments or are in contact with others affected by cancer. These treatments weaken the immune system, not just during treatment but often afterwards.”

Culturally and socially the community has already been hugely impacted by the outbreak of the potentially fatal virus – with St Patrick’s Day events cancelled across the country and Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday calling for over-70s to begin to self-isolate to protect themselves from catching COVID-19.

“Coronavirus couldn’t happen at a worse time for the older Irish community,” the IIB state.

“St Patrick’s Day celebrations are a time for isolated or lonely people to get out of the house, meet friends and enjoy support and company.

“Public events are increasingly being cancelled and it is likely that that those aged over 70 will be asked to undertake some form of self-isolation to limit exposure of the virus.

“The impact on our community will be significant because many older and isolated people have few opportunities for socialising, keeping in touch with their rich Irish culture and staying connected.

“If this happens, we will coordinate responses as network, whether that is a phone call, a card or a visit or shopping delivery, providing this is still advisable.”

Read the letter in full below:

