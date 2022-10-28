Coroner rules Noah Donohoe inquest should be held with jury
Coroner rules Noah Donohoe inquest should be held with jury

A CORONER has ruled that an inquest into the death of Belfast schoolboy Noah Donohoe should be held with a jury.

Noah, 14, was found dead in a storm drain in Belfast in June 2020 six days after he went missing as he cycled across the city to meet up with friends.

His mother Fiona Donohoe had made an application that his inquest should be held with a jury.

The coroner, Joe McCrisken, granted the application during a pre-inquest review.

He ended the hearing by warning that it is imperative that nothing should be reported or said about this inquest in a public forum, including social media, that may impinge on the ability of potential jurors to hear the case impartially and objectively.

