Crane chicks born in Ireland following 300-year absence
News

Crane chicks born in Ireland following 300-year absence

Until last year cranes were absent as a breeding bird in Ireland for more than 300 years

BORD NA Móna has announced that a pair of Common Cranes, which were first recorded nesting at a rewetted peatland last year, have successfully hatched two chicks.

The news follows a previous successful breeding attempt last year.

The discovery and return of cranes nesting on two peatlands is of great significance as this species has not bred in Ireland for 300 years and was thought extinct, Bord na Móna said.

There is also great excitement among the Bord na Móna Ecology Team with the appearance of another Crane using several other Bord na Móna sites.

Some of these peatlands have been rewetted through the Peatlands Climate Action Scheme (PCAS) last year. The team believe that this third young adult bird may have been a chick from the original pair of cranes, or an Irish-bred bird.

The precise location of the birds is being kept confidential in order to avoid them being disturbed but the birth of the crane chicks is being hailed as a huge boost for Ireland’s conservation project.

Lead ecologist at Bord na Móna, Mark McCorry, told RTÉ:

"It is particularly significant that these are some of the first cranes born here in centuries."

He said it showed the right conditions for the birds had been created.

"Getting to see this bird slowly flying low over the new wetlands has been a highlight for me this year," he said.

In the wild, cranes normally live for about 20 years, though they have been known to reach 40 years old.

See More: Bord Na Móna, Cranes, Peatlands

Related

Giant cranes returning to Ireland for first time in 300 years
News 1 year ago

Giant cranes returning to Ireland for first time in 300 years

By: Rachael O'Connor

Bord na Móna to end peat harvesting operations in Ireland from 2024
News 1 year ago

Bord na Móna to end peat harvesting operations in Ireland from 2024

By: Michael Murphy

Over 600,000 trees to be planted on disused peat bogs in Ireland
News 2 years ago

Over 600,000 trees to be planted on disused peat bogs in Ireland

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Liz Truss joins race to become Prime Minister
News 5 hours ago

Liz Truss joins race to become Prime Minister

By: Connell McHugh

Irish Athletic Boxing Association set to have its funding cut if reform is not implemented
Sport 6 hours ago

Irish Athletic Boxing Association set to have its funding cut if reform is not implemented

By: Connell McHugh

'Manipulative' Co. Down pensioner jailed for sexual assaults on child and young woman
News 1 day ago

'Manipulative' Co. Down pensioner jailed for sexual assaults on child and young woman

By: Gerard Donaghy

Three jailed over 'brutal and sickening' killing of father-of-nine Edward Meenan in Derry
News 1 day ago

Three jailed over 'brutal and sickening' killing of father-of-nine Edward Meenan in Derry

By: Gerard Donaghy

'It used to be Surf or Daz': TD's rambling washing powder speech in the Dáil goes viral
News 1 day ago

'It used to be Surf or Daz': TD's rambling washing powder speech in the Dáil goes viral

By: Gerard Donaghy