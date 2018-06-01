Dad found hanged three months after young sons killed in hit-and-run, inquest hears

A FATHER of two young boys, who were killed in a hit-and-run in Coventry, was found hanged just three months later, an inquest has heard.

The body of Reece Platt-May, 30, was found in his hotel room in Corfu on May 17, the day he was due to return to Britain from a holiday.

Mr Platt-May’s sons – Corey, six and Casper, two – died on February 22 after being struck by a speeding driver while crossing the road.

Last month Mr Platt-May attended the sentencing of Robert Brown, 53, of Wyken, Warwickshire, who was driving the car that struck the brothers.

Brown, who was banned from driving and had 30 previous related convictions, was speeding and had cocaine in his system when the incident occurred.

He had been released from prison just a week earlier after being jailed for possessing an offensive weapon.

He was sentenced to nine years after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

Thursday's inquest into Mr Platt-May’s death heard how he was holidaying with a friend when he died.

West Midlands Police became aware of Mr Platt-May’s death when they were contacted by his family, who had received calls from the friend on Corfu.

DS Catherine Bowler, of West Midlands police, said: “As a result, West Midlands police made inquiries with the British consulate in Corfu.

“His death was confirmed by the consulate. Mr Platt-May had hanged himself.

“Time of death was 2am on May 17, the date he was to return. No suicide note has been traced.”

The inquest was adjourned with a full hearing to be scheduled for a later date once reports from the family, GP and police in Corfu have been received.

Brown’s nine-year sentence was this week referred to the Court of Appeal for being too lenient.

Gwendoline Harrison, 42, of Wyken, Warwickshire, was a passenger in Brown’s car at the time of the incident.

She was sentenced to six months after admitting a charge of assault intending to resist arrest and trying to leave the scene.