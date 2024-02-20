Damage to dual-language signs in Northern Ireland being investigated as sectarian hate crime

POLICE are investigating after vandals targeted road signs bearing both the English and Irish language in Northern Ireland.

The latest incident involved a street sign which was graffitied in the Radergan Road in Beragh, Omagh on February 15.

Earlier this month a sign was targeted on Haypark Avenue in Belfast, where the ends of the sign were cut off.

Highlighting the issue at the time, SDLP Councillor Gary McKeown said: “Disgusted that the bilingual street sign on Haypark Avenue has been vandalised – again.

“This time broken into pieces.

“Imagine the effort that went into doing this by someone just because they have no respect for their neighbours or their community,” he added.

In a statement made yesterday afternoon the PSNI confirmed they are treating the most recent incident as a sectarian hate crime.

Neighbourhood Inspector Beatty said: “This is just one of a number of reports that dual-language signs in the Moylagh and Radergan Road areas have been damaged in the last fortnight."

He added: “We are investigating this as a sectarian hate crime and are appealing to anyone who may have any information or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 795 15/02/24.”