‘Deep concern’ after ravens deliberately poisoned in protected wildlife area
THERE is ‘deep concern’ in Newry after two confirmed cases of deliberate poisoning of ravens in a protected wildlife area.

The PSNI have investigated two separate incidents on an estate in the Newry area where the rare birds were killed using insecticides.

“The products consumed which poisoned the two ravens, which are large all-black corvid birds, were confirmed to be insecticides, one of which is totally banned and known as Aldicarb,” the PSNI said in a statement this week.

“Alpha Chloralose was also consumed in one case which is used primarily to poison mice, but a substance that can only be administered by professional users only, and limited to indoor use in bait boxes,” they added.

Officers from the Newry Local Policing Team visited the site where the dead birds were found to talk to residents about the incidents.

They were joined by officers from the National Wildlife Crime Unit as well as representatives from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency and the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Wildlife Office.

“This was a sad outcome and we are deeply concerned by not only the confirmed poisoning of these rare birds, but also that they were found in protected areas where wildlife should be safe from harm,” James Leonard, of the National Wildlife Crime Unit, said.

“Deliberately leaving out poisoned bait is an illegal practice and can affect not only birds of prey, but it can also harm pets, livestock and humans, if handled incorrectly.”

He added: “These two occurrences should not have happened and the birds involved should have been left free to roam.”
Jon Lees of the Northern Ireland Environment Agency described the incidents as a “sad situation”.

He is hopeful that visiting the estate will help residents to know “what to look out for, preventing these incidents from happening again”.

The police force has also warned the public not to handle any dead birds they may find “particularly if in and around more rural areas”.

“If you discover any dead birds that you suspect to be poisoned please report this to police straight away,” Constable Nelson said.

“Unfortunately all investigative measures on these incidents have been exhausted, but we very much encourage the public to come forward should there be any information and/or you wish to make a report to police, regarding any concerns you may have about birds of prey in general being targeted near you,” they added.

