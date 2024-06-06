‘Deeply shocking’: Minister calls for ‘action on dog control’ after young woman killed in dog attack

A YOUNG woman who was killed in a dog attack in Limerick has been named locally as Nicole Morey.

The incident happened at around 11.40pm at a house in the Ballyneety area on Tuesday, June 4, which was the Crossgalla native’s 23rd birthday.

In a statement confirming her death, her family said she died “unexpectedly, on her 23rd birthday”.

They added that she is “very deeply regretted by her mother Lisa, father Patrick, stepparents Joseph and Nicola, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, grandparents Gerry Morey and Teresa O’Donnell, cousins, other relatives and her many friends’”.

Gardaí have confirmed that the animal believed to be involved in the incident has been destroyed, while a number of other dogs have been seized.

“Gardaí from the Regional Armed Support Unit attended and during the course of making the scene safe, encountered a number of aggressive dogs on the property,” the force said in a statement.

“One dog was destroyed, and three dogs were restrained by Gardaí,” they added.

“The three dogs have been seized by the Dog Warden.”

Ireland’s Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphries has called for “more action” on dog control following the attack.

“I am absolutely appalled by the news that a woman has died following a dog attack in Limerick,” she said in a statement.

“I want to begin by expressing my deepest sympathies to her family in what is a deeply shocking incident.

“A Garda investigation is underway and it’s important we establish the facts on what happened,” she added.

“I have consistently said that more action is required in relation to dog control.

“That’s why I have set up a cross Governmental stakeholder group, chaired by the retired Deputy Garda Commissioner John Twomey, to examine this whole area.

“That Group’s work is underway,” she explained.

“I have asked the Group to examine the restricted breeds list, in line with actions being taken in the UK and Northern Ireland.

“I am committed to working with colleagues across Government in taking whatever action is necessary to strengthen our dog control laws.”

Ms Morey’s funeral arrangements have yet to be confrmed.