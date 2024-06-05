Woman, 23, dies after dog attack in Co. Limerick

A WOMAN has died following a dog attack in Co. Limerick on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at around 11.40pm at a property in the Ballyneety area.

A statement from gardaí said the 23-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

She has been named locally as Nicole Morey and the incident is reported to have occurred on her birthday.

The woman's body was taken to Mid Western Regional Hospital, where a post mortem examination is due to take place.

"The animal believed to be involved in the incident has now been destroyed," read a statement from gardaí.

"A number of other dogs have been seized.

"An investigation is ongoing."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on (061) 214 340, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.