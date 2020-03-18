Derry school has request to close denied despite suspected COVID-19 case
News

Derry school has request to close denied despite suspected COVID-19 case

A SCHOOL in Derry with a suspected case of coronavirus has had its request to close denied by the Department of Education.

Ebrington Primary and Nursery School, based on Limavady Road in Derry, announced the news to parents via a letter which they posted on their school website, where school principal Mr Guthrie said that he had requested two separate closure days, both which have been denied by the Education Department.

Principal Guthrie made the request after being made aware of a child with suspected coronavirus who, despite showing no symptoms at school, became unwell over the weekend.

Mr Guthrie stressed that due to UK restrictions on testing, the case has not been confirmed and is therefore only a suspected case.

The principal reassured parents that cleaning staff had been carrying out "a more thorough clean within school" for several weeks and would continue to do so in order to protect students and staff, but also said that he had attempted to get the school closed temporarily, stating:

Advertisement

"I had also made application to the Department of Education for TWO exceptional closure days on Thursday 19 and Friday 20 March. However, I have been unsuccessful and these have been denied, a similar story to many other primary schools in our city who had applied for the same. This means that school will be open for pupils from Thursday 19 March until further notification on closure."

Mr Guthrie went on to acknowledge that parents would be feeling fear and worry during these uncertain times, and said: "I totally understand and respect your decision to protect your children and families."

"You should therefore do what you feel is right for your own individual circumstances."

The Republic of Ireland has ordered the closure of all schools, childcare facilities and third-level institutions, however Northern Ireland, which follows the laws of the UK, has been told to keep schools open until told otherwise.

See More: Coronavirus, Derry, Ireland, Northern Ireland

Related

Guinness announce €1.5 million fund to support communities during coronavirus crisis
News 5 hours ago

Guinness announce €1.5 million fund to support communities during coronavirus crisis

By: Rachael O'Connor

Bono shares new song inspired by Italians battling coronavirus lockdown
News 6 hours ago

Bono shares new song inspired by Italians battling coronavirus lockdown

By: Rachael O'Connor

‘The calm before the storm’ - Leo Varadkar warns coronavirus emergency likely to go on into summer
News 6 hours ago

‘The calm before the storm’ - Leo Varadkar warns coronavirus emergency likely to go on into summer

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Irish company's potato-based spirits prove a cocktail for success
Business 4 hours ago

Irish company's potato-based spirits prove a cocktail for success

By: Fiona Audley

On Blueberry Hill star Niall Buggy on its enduring appeal and the brilliance of its writer
Entertainment 5 hours ago

On Blueberry Hill star Niall Buggy on its enduring appeal and the brilliance of its writer

By: Fiona Audley

The peculiar and haunting beauty of an abandoned garden
Home & Garden 6 hours ago

The peculiar and haunting beauty of an abandoned garden

By: Charlie Wilkins

Teenager killed in single vehicle crash in County Clare
News 6 hours ago

Teenager killed in single vehicle crash in County Clare

By: Rachael O'Connor

Coronavirus doesn't see borders - it knows there are humans on both sides
Comment 6 hours ago

Coronavirus doesn't see borders - it knows there are humans on both sides

By: Joe Horgan