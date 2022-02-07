Details of the return of four-day St Patrick's Festival in Dublin announced

THE LONG-AWAITED return of the national St Patrick's Festival in Dublin has been announced today, with the festival taking place across four days beginning on 16 March.

The theme for the festival is 'Connection' ('Naisc' in Irish), with the organisers seeking to celebrate Irish arts, culture and heritage and invite the world to reconnect in Dublin after two years without a festival in the capital.

The festival is set to be a "landmark celebration", and is described as the largest in scale and ambition to date.

The St Patrick's Day parade returns to the streets on Dublin on 17 March, with more pageants, marching bands and participants than ever before.

A new addition tot he festival will see a Festival Quarter set up at the National Museum of Ireland at the Collins Barracks, which will host a day-to-night urban festival for all across the four days from 16-20 March.

On opening night, singer songwriter LYRA will be joined on the main stage by pop singer Soulé, with Mother DJs also bringing music to fill the dancefloor.

On Friday, a special Bank Holiday for 2022, legendary Dublin singer songwriter Damien Dempsey will uplift the voices of Dublin and the stories of Ireland on the Main Stage, with Adam Mohamed and special guests to be announced.

The quarter will also host the Irish Food and Craft Village, a daily showcase of Ireland's incredible produce, arts and crafts and a space for all to relax and connect.

On 18 and 19 March, a wellness event 'Breathe', presented by Happenings and St Patrick's Festival, will take place on the grounds of The Law Society of Ireland in Dublin 7, while City Funfairs returns to Custom House Quay from 17 to 20 March.

A front row seat will also be available to all abroad who cannot attend in person by visiting www.stpatricksfestival.ie, where a full festival programme is also available to view.

Anna McGowan, Interim Director of St Patrick's Festival said "the very best of Ireland's creative community have come together to present a spectacular programme of events, the biggest, most exiting offering we have ever produced."

"Hundreds of artists, arts workers, makers, creators, live events teams and community organisations, drawn from across the nation, will present a magical five days and nights of live and virtual events, from song, story and performance, to film, theatre, tours, food and so much more," she said.

Catherine Martin T.D, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media commented:

"On the theme of connections, St Patrick’s Festival embodies the connections and synergies between the artistic, cultural and tourism aspects of my Ministerial brief.

"I am pleased that both my Department and Fáilte Ireland have been able to contribute significant funding to support an exciting programme that combines live, in-person events and experiences alongside those curated online and showcases a host of brilliant artists and performers, supported by talented creatives and technicians.

"In this way, whether you are a local, a tourist or someone connecting virtually, you can engage with a multi-faceted programme that harnesses Ireland’s heritage, culture and creativity to deliver uplifting experiences and lasting memories."