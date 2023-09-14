Detective jailed for multiple rape and sex abuse offences against a child

A DETECTIVE who raped and sexually abused a child from the age of 12 has been jailed for 26 years.

Stephen Hardy, a detective constable with Greater Manchester Police (GMP), was convicted of 20 offences against his victim following a trial at Liverpool Crown Court in July.

The court heard that officers began investigating the 46-year-old, of Hyde Road, Mottram, in June 2020, following a “brave disclosure” from the victim about his sexually abusive behaviour.

An investigation was launched and GMP officers gathered enough evidence to see Hardy - who worked in Stockport - charged with several offences, all of which were committed when he was off duty.

Detective Sergeant Abigail Thomas, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, led the investigation.

“Stephen Hardy has been exposed as a manipulative individual who committed abhorrent offences over a significant period of time,’ she said following his sentencing this week.

“His behaviour and actions go against everything we stand for within policing.

"Tackling violence against women and girls is one of the Force’s top priorities, and anyone found within the organisation to be abusing their position to harm others can expect to face the consequences.”

She added: "I hope this investigation and sentencing reassures the public that we do treat allegations of this nature extremely seriously and will not shy away from pursuing criminal charges against officers if they are deemed to have acted unlawfully.”

Yesterday Hardy was sentenced to 26 years in jail, which includes an additional six years on extended licence.

Classed as a “dangerous offender”, he will not be automatically released after serving two-thirds of his sentence.

Hardy has also been issued with a restraining order and will be on the sex offender’s register for life.

GMP have confirmed that gross misconduct proceedings will also take place, now that criminal proceedings have concluded.

Head of GMP’s Professional Standards Branch, Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Allen said: “Given Hardy contested the indictment he faced at the Crown Court, we were unable to proceed with hearing such matters within the regulated police disciplinary system.

"He was nevertheless suspended from GMP.

“Now that Hardy has been convicted, he will face disciplinary proceedings in connection with those matters, and as the public would rightly expect, in the time it takes to conclude these proceedings he will not now be paid by GMP."