Detectives charge man with murder of Sean O'Neill

DETECTIVES investigating the murder of Sean O'Neill in Hayes, West London have charged a man with murder.

Shakil McCrea, 26, of Sinclair Road, London W14 was arrested on Tuesday and was due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

A second man who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed.

Police said Mr O'Neill's family are being kept informed of developments.

In a statement earlier this week, they said they were 'completely heartbroken' by the loss of 30-year-old Mr O'Neill.

Police were called at 6.51pm on Thursday, May 18 after a man was found injured in Reynolds Road.

Attending officers and members of the London Ambulance Service found Mr O'Neill with stab injuries and he later passed away at the scene.

A post-mortem examination conducted on Wednesday confirmed that Mr O'Neill's death was caused by sharp force trauma to the chest and abdomen.

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances around Mr O’Neill’s murder and continue to appeal for any information that may assist their enquiries.

Detectives believe the attack is linked to earlier incidents of disorder on the day of his death.

These involved two groups of men in and around the Yeading Lane and Willow Tree Lane area of Hayes at around 4.45pm on Thursday, May 18.