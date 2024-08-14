Man whose shocking racial abuse of London bus driver was shared on social media is jailed

A MAN whose shocking racial abuse of a London bus driver was widely shared on social media has been jailed.

Michael Mongan unleashed a tirade of Islamophobic abuse and spat at the driver after being denied entry when his payment card was declined in Hayes last Wednesday, August 7.

It has been revealed that at the time of the incident, Mongan was on bail for another racially-aggravated criminal damage offence committed in July.

"The fact Mongan was on bail for a similar offence shows he lacked any contrition or remorse," said prosecutor Jaswant Narwal.

Abuse

The latest incident occurred on Coldharbour Lane in Hayes, West London and was captured on video.

In the clip, Mongan can be see standing at the door of the bus before shouting at the driver: "You Muslim terrorist b******."

He then steps onto the vehicle and spits twice at the driver before stepping off and continuing to hurl abuse.

Mongan then challenges the driver to get off the bus before stepping back on and slamming his fist against the screen between him and the driver.

Mongan was quickly identified following the release of the video and officers with the Metropolitan Police arrested him two days later on Friday, August 9, at his home in Ealing.

It was noted the defendant had dyed his hair following the incident, believed to be an attempt to alter his appearance.

Prosecutors authorised charges of racially-aggravated harassment and criminal damage, to which Mongan pleaded guilty at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on August 10.

His actions have been connected to recent disorder, with police and prosecutors believing Mongan was emboldened by the incidents of unrest which unfolded across the country.

'Disgusting racism'

Mongan was already on bail for another racially-aggravated criminal damage offence committed on July 27 at a bookmakers in Church Road, Northolt.

During the incident, he damaged the front of the building and racially abused members of staff.

He pleaded guilty to charges of racially-aggravated harassment and criminal damage at Ealing Magistrates' Court on July 29.

Both cases were dealt with at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court yesterday, with Mongan jailed for a total of 10 months.

"Mongan's disgusting racism shocked our community and the thousands who saw it played out online," said Mr Narwal, Chief Crown Prosecutor with CPS London North.

"After being denied travel because he could not pay the fare, Mongan hurled hateful, racist abuse at a bus driver who was simply doing their job.

"His actions come at a time of unrest which has left many feeling unsafe to go about their daily lives.

"The fact Mongan was on bail for a similar offence shows he lacked any contrition or remorse.

"Such behaviour has no place in our communities, and we will continue to work closely with the police to identify offenders who will face the full force of the law."