Life sentence for murderer who shouted ‘die, die, die’ during brutal stabbing attack

A MAN has been jailed for life for brutally murdering a man in broad daylight.

Dellan Charles will serve at least 23 years behind bars for the murder of Sean O’Neill, whom he chased and attacked in a quiet residential street nearly two years ago.

Mr O'Neil, a 30-year-old construction worker who lived in Hayes, Middlesex, was found with stab injuries in the Reynolds Road area of the town shortly before 7pm on May 18, 2023.

He later died at the scene.

Charles, 23, of no fixed abode, was convicted of Mr O’Neill’s murder on December 17, 2024.

Yesterday (March 17) he appeared at Kingston Crown Court, where he was told he will serve a minimum of 23 years behind bars.

The court heard that the attack happened following an altercation between two rival groups.

Charles chased Mr O’Neill and cornered him before using two knives to stab him multiple times.

During his trial, the court heard that Charles shouted “die, die, die” during the attack.

CCTV footage showed Charles calmly leaving the scene after the stabbing.

The jury heard that he disposed of a knife at a nearby address, before going to ground for nearly a year.

He was arrested 10 months later in Coventry following a public appeal by the Metropolitan Police force.

“Myself and the team once again pay tribute to Sean’s family who, throughout this distressing time, have shown real strength and togetherness,” Detective Inspector Kevin Martin, who led the investigation for the Met Police’s Specialist Crime South unit, said.

“Heartbreakingly, nothing will ever bring Sean back, but today, the man responsible for taking him away from his much-loved family has been forced to face the reality of his malicious actions,” he added.

In a statement Mr O’Neill’s family, said he would be remembered for “his big heart, charming smile and fun-loving personality”.

They added: “He is incredibly loved by us all and we miss him every day."