Man convicted after racially abusing and spitting at bus driver in shocking incident caught on video

A MAN who racially abused and spat at a bus driver in a shocking incident that was caught on video has been convicted.

Police said Michael Mongan, 39, launched his tirade in Hayes, West London, after the driver refused to let him on the bus because he didn't have enough money.

Mongan dyed his hair in an attempt to evade justice after footage of the incident was widely shared on social media.

However, he was tracked down and charged with a racially aggravated public order offence and criminal damage.

Abuse

The incident occurred on Coldharbour Lane in Hayes shortly before 12.30pm on Wednesday.

In the video, Mongan can be see standing at the door of the bus before shouting at the driver: "You Muslim terrorist b******."

He then steps onto the vehicle and spits twice at the driver before stepping off and continuing to hurl abuse.

This bus driver was simply doing his job when he was racially abused and spat at. Today, Michael Mongan pleaded guilty at court following a rapid investigation by @MPSRTPC officers. 📰 | Read more at https://t.co/CTFK7sczsl https://t.co/KAI3lScuXG — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 10, 2024

Mongan then challenges the driver to get off the bus before stepping back on and slamming his fist against the screen between him and the driver.

After the video of the incident was widely shared on social media, Hillingdon Police said on Twitter/X that a suspect was swiftly identified and tracked down despite dying his hair to alter his appearance.

Mongan, of Castle Road, Ealing, pleaded guilty to both charges at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Saturday and was remanded in custody for sentencing at the same court next Tuesday.

'Consequences'

"The bus driver who was racially abuse and spat at by Michael Mongan was simply doing his job," said Detective Inspector Jonathan Potter.

"He and all other staff who work across London's transport network have a right to do so in safety, free from unacceptable threats and intimidation.

"I hope the fast response from our officers sends a clear message that we will act to hold those who behave in this way to account.

"I'm glad Mongan has been swiftly brought to justice and will now face the consequences of his actions."