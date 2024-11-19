‘Devastated’ GAA club leads tributes after young man dies following early morning collision

A GAA club in Kerry has paid tribute after one of its players died following a collision in the county.

Seán Scanlon died after the van he was driving was involved in a single vehicle collision on a local road at Kilurly, Ballinskelligs at around 2am on Sunday, November 17.

The young man, who is aged in his 20s, was seriously injured in the incident and brought to University Hospital Kerry.

He has since passed away, Gardaí confirmed in a statement, while adding that two other occupants of the van were assessed at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.

St. Michaels Foilmore GAA Club has paid tribute to Mr Scanlon, who they describe as a “player, friend, and colleague”.

The club, which cancelled a planned match on November 18, said it is in mourning following his “untimely death”.

“Seán’s passing has devastated all our club members and has cast a gloom over Ballinskelligs and Foilmore,” they said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his Mom Liz, Sister Ellie, Brothers Daragh, Calum and Mikey, Nannie Eileen, Aunties, Clare, Bernie and the extended Doyle and Scanlon families.”

They added that Mr Scanlon was “taken from us too soon”.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

“Additionally, any road users with dash-cam footage from the area at the time of the incident are asked to contact investigating Gardaí,” they state.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.