'Proud Kerry man' Michael Gaine laid to rest as murder investigation continues

THE FUNERAL of Michael Gaine, whose death is the subject of an ongoing murder investigation, has taken place in Co. Kerry.

At Holy Cross Church in Kenmare on Saturday, mourners heard how the popular 56-year-old was 'incredibly generous [and] had time for everyone'.

Parish priest Father George Hayes also said the funeral was about 'recovering the dignity of Michael Gaine'.

Addressing a packed church, Eoghan Clarke paid a moving tribute to his late uncle.

"Michael was a proud man, a proud Kerry man and an even prouder Kenmare man," he said.

"He was born here in Kenmare in 1968 and he's lived here all of his life.

"He was raised by two incredible parents, Jimmy and Sheila, who instilled in him their incredible work ethic, personality and humour for which Michael was so well known."

He added: "Michael was incredibly generous, he had time for everyone and he would chip in any time, any place, to help anyone out.

"A quote by a friend of his summed him up better than I ever could: 'I will always remember the way you offered help before I ever even needed it.'

"Michael seemed to find the time to do the work of three men on his own farm, help out friends, family and neighbours, keep up to speed on current affairs and [still have time to] enjoy himself."

'There are no answers'

Mr Gaine was a popular figure in the farming and rallying scenes in Ireland.

Gifts brought to the altar included a picture of him on his quad at his farm with his beloved dog, Teddy, as well as his rally helmet.

Other pictures included one of Mr Gaine on holiday, reflecting his love of travel, as well as pictures of his family and of his wedding to wife Janice.

A CD was also brought to the altar representing his love of music.

Addressing Mr Gaine's death, Fr Hayes said 'something terrible has come' to the beautiful countryside of Co. Kerry but that the funeral was a time to 'recover Michael's dignity'.

"We are discommoded and we feel at a loss and over these weeks since Michael went missing we've asked so many questions," he said.

"In life sometimes we find that there are no answers but in the best traditions of Irish funerals, today is a day for recovering the dignity of Michael Gaine.

"Today we recover Michael's dignity because today we speak Michael's name with love.

"It is in the dignity of Michael's life and not in the manner of Michael's death that he will abide in our hearts because here in this place today, we recover Michael's dignity, we speak Michael's name with love."

He added: "Our challenge as believers in Jesus Christ is to go from here and not to give in to the toxic.

"Let's not give in to hatred and bitterness. Let's not give in to death and destruction.

"Let's go from here today and in Michael's name let us resolve to do good. Let's strive for justice and for fairness in our world.

"Let's be builders of peace and create relationships of dignity because if you don't build a better world and I don't build a better world, who will build a better world?"

Investigation

Mr Gaine was last seen alive in a shop in Kenmare town on March 20 before leaving in his car, which was later found parked in his farmyard at Carrig East.

He was reported missing the following day, however, on April 29, gardaí reclassified the case as a homicide.

A search of his land at Carrig East on May 17 uncovered human remains, which were later identified as those of Mr Gaine.

On May 18, a man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of murder before being released without charge the following day.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to the public for assistance in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the garda investigation team at Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or speak with any member of An Garda Síochána.