Documentary reveals history-making couple behind legalisation of contraception in Ireland

A NEW documentary reveals the Dublin couple who were instrumental in seeing contraception legalised in Ireland.

May and Séamus McGee, from Skerries, fought a personal battle with the Irish law more than 50 years ago which would go on to change the nation forever.

In 1972, contraception was illegal in Ireland. Women could get the pill through their GP, but contraceptive products could not be sold over the counter.

Mrs McGee, however, had suffered severe medical complications during her first three pregnancies, and had been warned that if she were to fall pregnant again it could kill her.

This led the young mother to attempt to import a spermicidal jelly into the country - but her intended package was seized and she was threatened with jail.

Undeterred, she and her husband, Séamus, boldly challenged the law.

The move would have historic consequences for the country, as the one-hour documentary for TG4 depicts.

Initially the High Court ruled against the McGees, but a year later, in 1973, the couple won their case on appeal at the Supreme Court.

Six years after that contraception was legalised in Ireland.

The McGees share their thoughts on their momentous achievement in the documentary, by Midas Productions, which also features contributions from other members of the McGee family, prominent historians and human rights activists.

“This defining, heart-warming documentary, relives the urgency of that period and the significant implications it delivered for married couples,” a TG4 spokesperson says.

Misneach: May agus Séamus McGee airs on TG4 at 9.30pm on October 4 and will be availale to view on TG4 Player.