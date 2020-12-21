Donald Trump discussed 'imposing martial law' to overturn US election result on Friday

DONALD TRUMP considered imposing martial law in the United States in an effort to overturn the result of last month's presidential election, according to reports.

As per The New York Times, the president asked Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser, to expand on the idea at a White House meeting on Friday.

The meeting appears to be the latest in eyebrow-raising tactics used or considered by Mr Trump in an attempt to challenge the election result.

Taking to Twitter, Trump rubbished the claims, describing the reports as "fake news".

Martial law involves the temporary substitution of military authority for civilian rule and is usually invoked in time of war, rebellion, or natural disaster.

When martial law is in effect, the leader, or military commander, has unlimited authority to make and enforce laws on the people.

Martial law = Fake News. Just more knowingly bad reporting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2020

Mr Flynn, who was pardoned by Mr Trump after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI during its investigation into Russian election interference in 2016, has emerged as one of the most outspoken supporters of Trump's accusation that the election was 'rigged' in favour of Mr Biden.

He even suggested Trump send troops into the swing states that he lost to Biden back in November, and said the president should plan for every eventuality, "because we cannot allow this election and the integrity of our elections to go away".

Flynn added: "He could take military capabilities and he could place him in those states, and basically rerun an election in each of those states."

Mr Trump, who is still refusing to accept defeat, has called for a massive rally in Washington DC on January 6, the day when both houses of Congress meet to formally confirm Mr Biden's election.