Donald Trump to attend Conor McGregor's UFC fight this weekend
News

DONALD TRUMP is reportedly going to be in attendance for Conor McGregor's highly-anticipated trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier this Sunday.

UFC chief Dana White revealed that the former president will join a star-studded line-up of celebrity guests at the event including Justin Bieber, Mel Gibson and Megan Fox.

McGregor and Trump have a history following a friendly exchange on social media last year.

The Dublin fighter described Trump as a "phenomenal president" who was "quite possibly the USA (goat emoji - meaning 'greatest of all time').

"Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet," McGregor tweeted.

In response, Trump congratulated the MMA star on his comeback victory against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone just days before.

This Sunday, the Notorious steps back into the Octagon for the first time since he lost to Poirier back in January. It'll be the third time the two have met inside the cage, with McGregor winning their first bout via TKO back in 2014.

Nothing less than a victory at UFC 264 this weekend would put the Irishman back in contention for a UFC lightweight title shot, and some fear that if McGregor loses, he might retire from the sport altogether.

Former MMA star Michael Bisping said: "If he's not going to be the champ, and that is a long way off, what is going to do?

"He's made his money. He always said that he was going to get rich and get out. He's certainly got rich.

"The last part is to get out. If he can't beat Poirier and can't fight for the belt anytime soon, then what?"

