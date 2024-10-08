Dr Leah Totton sells cosmetics clinics launched with Lord Alan Sugar following Apprentice win

NORTHERN Irish entrepreneur Dr Leah Totton has sold the chain of cosmetic clinics she launched with Sir Alan Sugar following her win on The Apprentice.

The Derry woman was the winner of the 2013 series of the popular reality game show, where candidates compete to win a significant chunk of financial investment from Lord Sugar in order to launch their own business.

Totton won £250,000 investment to set up a business offering non-surgical cosmetic treatments and launched her first clinic in London in 2014.

Two more have followed for Totton and Lord Sugar, who launched a clinic in Loughton, Essex in 2016 and another in the capital in 2019.

It has now been revealed that Totton, a former A&E nurse who has a 50/50 stake in the Dr Leah brand with Lord Sugar, has sold the business.

The Irishwoman will continue to treat clients following the sale.

“I will continue to treat clients as normal within Dr Leah Clinics and I am excited that the new ownership presents an opportunity to grow the Dr Leah brand further in the coming years,” Totton told the Evening Standard.