Driver left badly shaken after car hijacking ordeal

A MAN was left badly shaken after his car was hijacked by two masked men.

Police are now appealing for witnesses who may have seen the attack, which happened in Derry on the evening of September 25, to come forward.

“The incident was reported at approximately 11.40pm on Monday night, September 25, and is believed to have occurred at around 11.30pm,” the PSNI states.

“A blue BMW is reported to have been hijacked by two masked men.

“A car, believed at this time to be the hijacked vehicle, was found burnt out a short distance away in the area of Galliagh Park,” they add.

Both suspects are described as being at least 6ft in height.

One was of a large stocky build and the other was “tall but thinner”, the PSNI confirmed before adding that both wore dark-coloured clothing.

"This was a frightening ordeal for the driver who was pushed to the ground during his ordeal and, while not physically injured, he was left badly shaken,” the PSNI explained.

“We're appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have captured footage of what happened, to get in touch.

“We're also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle that was hijacked as it left the Brookdale Park area, which may have been involved in some type of collision."

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 2284 of 25/09/23.