Gardaí search Drogheda address in missing child probe
News

Gardaí search Drogheda address in missing child probe

Searches ongoing at a property in Drogheda. Photograph: Eamonn Farrell/ RollingNews.ie

Members of the Garda Síochána have today announced that they are focusing their search efforts for missing schoolchild Kyran Durnin on an area in the Co Louth town of Drogheda. The last confirmed sighting of Kyran was in May 2022, and concern has grown during that time that he may have come to some form of physical harm.

Though technical and forensic examination is currently underway at an undisclosed address in Drogheda, Gardaí have said that the purpose of the search is to “discover any evidence which might provide us with information as to Kyran’s current whereabouts or what has happened to Kyran.”

A statement from the police said that they were aware of ‘extensive ongoing commentary’ surrounding the case “including speculation, rumours, and theories on what may have happened to Kyran, most of which is inaccurate and misinformed”.

Despite the fact that Kyran has been missing for almost three years, a missing persons report was not filed until August 2024 when Gardaí were led to believe that he had last been seen in Drogheda some two days prior. Information then came to light which led detectives to suspect that the boy had been missing for a substantially longer period of time.

In October 2024, the case was upgraded from missing persons to murder. Two adults, a man and a woman, have been arrested in relation to the new classification but ultimately released without charge. The man in that instance, named locally as Anthony Maguire, 36, was found dead at his home in Drogheda in December 2024.

In total, Gardaí have now carried out extensive searches on three addresses in relation to Kyran’s disappearance – one in Dundalk and two in Drogheda – and detectives are appealing for any information from the public on the child’s whereabouts. Kyran would be eight-years-old as of the current date.

Related

Four Men and a Dog to perform at the ICC on St Patrick’s weekend
Culture 29 minutes ago

Four Men and a Dog to perform at the ICC on St Patrick’s weekend

By: Irish Post

And they’re off! A guide to the Cheltenham Festival 2025
Sport 1 hour ago

And they’re off! A guide to the Cheltenham Festival 2025

By: Grainne Conroy

Ancient law banning Irish language in NI courts finally repealed
News 17 hours ago

Ancient law banning Irish language in NI courts finally repealed

By: Irish Post

Latest

Co. Donegal man named in tragic farming accident
News 23 hours ago

Co. Donegal man named in tragic farming accident

By: Irish Post

Body of man found in Cork home as woman rushed to hospital
News 23 hours ago

Body of man found in Cork home as woman rushed to hospital

By: Fiona Audley

Man who left girlfriend’s brother with ‘catastrophic’ fatal injuries after violent attack jailed
News 23 hours ago

Man who left girlfriend’s brother with ‘catastrophic’ fatal injuries after violent attack jailed

By: Fiona Audley

Plan for review of handling of Katie Simpson murder revealed
News 1 day ago

Plan for review of handling of Katie Simpson murder revealed

By: Fiona Audley

Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan deported from Israel
News 1 day ago

Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan deported from Israel

By: Irish Post

'Heartbroken’ family pay tribute after young man dies in quad bike accident
News 1 day ago

'Heartbroken’ family pay tribute after young man dies in quad bike accident

By: Fiona Audley